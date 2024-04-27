High notes – The defining climbs of the 2024 Giro d'Italia

By Barry Ryan
published

From Superga to Monte Grappa, the ascents that will punctuate the story of the race

Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Join Cyclingnews

(Image credit: Future)

Every kilometre counts at the Giro d’Italia, but some weigh a little heavier than others. The race can be lost on any given day, of course, but much of the winning of it takes place when the road rises.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.