Giro d'Italia stage 10 Live - All eyes on Pogačar for Bocca della Selva summit finish

Refresh

130KM TO GO The pace comes out again for a moment, allowing Clarke and Hermans half a minute of a lead. It can't be finished yet, though, with more attacks now coming.

Clarke and Hermans have close to 20 seconds on the peloton now and the pace lulls for a moment before Kevin Vermaerke (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) reignites it with another attack.

Notable for now is that UAE Team Emirates are yet to come to the front and try and control. They are comfortable to let things play out for the moment.

Now it's Connor Swift who's trying for the British side. Giulio Pellizzarri (Bardiani), Enzo Paleni (Groupama-FDJ) and Ewan Costiou (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) are among the riders also trying to counter.

Ineos are clearly interested with both Sheffield and Foss trying to make it up to the two leaders: Clarke and Hermans.

It looks like it is going to be quite the fight for the break here with many riders all chancing their hand right from the first kilometre.

142KM TO GO Stage 10 is underway. There are attacks right from the flag drop with Simon Clarke (Israel Premier Tech) and Quentin Hermans (Alpecin-Deceuninck) getting a small gap instantly.

Today's start in Pompeii is the most south the Giro will head in 2024. The race will head north for majority of racing until it heads back down to Rome for the finale.

2km from the official start now.

Some riders are already suffering punctures in the neutral zone so we may be slightly delayed for the full start.

Unofficial start Riders are gone from the unofficial start in Pompeii and stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia is underway! We'll have a few kilometres of neutralised riding before proper racing gets started.

Not long until the start now. Pogačar is enjoying a chat with Slovenian compatriots Domen Novak and Jan Tratnik.

It's blue skies and sunny weather for the riders in Pompeii before they head north back into the mountains.

Here's what is in store for the 158 riders starting today's stage, with a flat-ish start not screaming early breakaway. But the climbing phase in the middle could allow a group of climbers lower down on GC to get ahead and battle out summit finish in Bocca della Selva, should Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates let them. Giro d'Italia stage 10 profile (Image credit: RCS Sport)

We're around 30 minutes from the unofficial roll out of Pompeii with the flag drop expected to come at 13:15 CEST.

Riders are completing sign-ons and the team presentation at the Piazza Bartolo Longo in Pompeii after some took in the breathtaking Amphitheatre of Pompeii, a historic site which was previously buried by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius.

A look at current race leader Tadej Pogačar before he starts the second week of the Giro. He sits beside the Trofeo Senza Fine, the wonderful trophy that he will want to get his hands on come the race's finish in Rome.



Despite his huge 2:40 lead over Martínez in second, there is a lot that can happen between now and the conclusion of the Giro with 12 stages left to race. Tade Pogačar before stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

A reminder of the jersey wearers as we head into the second week of racing:

- Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe) in blue on behalf of Pogačar who leads the race

- Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) who leads the maglia ciclamino points classification

- Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) in the maglia rosa as race leader

- Cian Uijtdebroeks (Visma-Lease a Bike) in white as the best young rider (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's been another abandon as Marius Mayrhofer (Tudor) joins the list of riders not starting in Pompeii. This will hinder the leadout of Alberto Dainese but he will still have the experience of Matteo Trentin by his side. After a couple of days with gastrointestinal problems, Marius Mayrhofer will not take the start of Stage 10 @giroditalia “It’s a shame to leave the race and the team after only 9 days. I will cheer for them from home.”We wish Marius a prompt recovery!❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/jTg3SvkeScMay 14, 2024

It's been a rough day for sprinters with multiple DNS's coming in ahead of the tenth stage. Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) is the biggest name to pull out of the race after his stage 9 victory in Naples.



Giro d’Italia stage winner Olav Kooij abandons with fever as Visma's bad luck continues

We're back from the first rest day and heading straight back uphill with a tough stage starting in the historical city of Pompeii and concluding at the summit finish to Bocca della Selva.