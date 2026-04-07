'While I regret his decision, I fully respect his desire for change' – Remco Evenepoel's trainer Dan Lorang to leave Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe after Tour de France
45-year-old to move on from performance coach role to unspecified new project
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One of the key components of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe over the last decade, performance coach Dan Lorang, will be leaving the team at the end of July.
A leading light on the training side in the squad since 2017, Lorang has long been viewed as a significant part of Red Bull's development into a major player in cycling. Most recently was credited as having an important role to play in new signing Remco Evenepoel's dramatically successful start to the season.
Midway through last year, the Luxembourg-born trainer went from being a coach purely at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe to working across all athletes in the Red Bull sporting stable. He remained one of eight trainers working with the cycling team.Article continues below
However, that role is set to end completely in the middle of this season, with Lorang leaving at the end of July – after Evenepoel's main goal of the year, the Tour de France, has been completed.
"As our team’s first performance coach, Dan has played a key role since the 2017 season in shaping our rise to the top of the WorldTour and in developing numerous athletes," Red Bull CEO Ralph Denk said in a team press release.
"While I regret his decision, I fully respect his desire for change. This openness and fairness have always defined our partnership. I wish Dan all the very best for his future beyond coaching and outside our organisation.
"I would like to thank Dan for ten years of trusting and impactful collaboration."
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In an interview with Sporza early this year, Evenepoel paid credit to Lorang's work in helping him hit the ground running and sweep up race after race in the spring.
"Every coach has his own vision. I digest his training and schedules well. So far, I have only had a good feeling about it, and the communication is good, just like the results," Evenepoel said back in February.
"The fact that I won immediately after tough training periods is positive for both of us. We get along well and work very professionally. Everything went smoothly.
"I have had very few training days with just easy cycling. There was always an exercise involved, or I had to build up my level of fatigue. That is his philosophy."
While Evenepoel is heading next to Amstel after his groundbreaking third place in the Tour of Flanders, it remains completely unclear where Lorang, 45, will be headed after July. But given what he has achieved with Red Bull to date, interest will certainly be high regardless.
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Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
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