'While I regret his decision, I fully respect his desire for change' – Remco Evenepoel's trainer Dan Lorang to leave Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe after Tour de France

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45-year-old to move on from performance coach role to unspecified new project

2026 Tour of Flanders: Remco Evenepoel heads to third in his race debut
Remco Evenepoel on the way to third place on his Tour of Flanders debut (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the key components of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe over the last decade, performance coach Dan Lorang, will be leaving the team at the end of July.

A leading light on the training side in the squad since 2017, Lorang has long been viewed as a significant part of Red Bull's development into a major player in cycling. Most recently was credited as having an important role to play in new signing Remco Evenepoel's dramatically successful start to the season.

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However, that role is set to end completely in the middle of this season, with Lorang leaving at the end of July – after Evenepoel's main goal of the year, the Tour de France, has been completed.

"As our team’s first performance coach, Dan has played a key role since the 2017 season in shaping our rise to the top of the WorldTour and in developing numerous athletes," Red Bull CEO Ralph Denk said in a team press release.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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