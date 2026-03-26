Tadej Pogačar has changed E3 Saxo Classic's status but it remains the best Flanders form guide – A closer look at the contenders for Friday's race

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away from the universe containing Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), there was an era when whatever happened in the E3 Saxo Classic was seen as the most reliable optic for success for what played out nine days later in the Tour of Flanders.

While Omloop Het Nieuwsblad was considered too far away on the calendar and has never been won in the same year by the same rider who conquered De Ronde, the much closer Gent-Wevelgem (now In Flanders Fields) was always too much of a law unto its perpetually eccentric self and Dwars door Vlaanderen, now held on Wednesday, feels too straightforward (relatively speaking) and lowkey. E3 and Flanders have been won by the same rider in the same year no fewer than nine times since 1998.

The key to it losing that status is Pogačar. Just as almost every major one-day cobbled Classic (and a fair few others) has been re-shaped by Pogačar's propensity for long-range attacks, so there's been a knock-on effect on the events where he's not taking part, too, like E3 Saxo Classic - which Pogačar has only raced once, in 2023. As a result, it's become more of a general guide to Flanders form than a specific one, particularly this year, when the slightly weaker field is missing some of the key other players, like Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike).

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That said, and to take last year, no fewer than five of the top 10 finishers in E3, also featured in the top ten of Flanders. And if 2025 Flanders winner Pogačar wasn't amongst the E3 participants last March, it's not as if we really needed reminding he was going to be a factor nine days further on. So even if E3 isn't quite as accurate a gauge of success as it used to be, it's still a good form guide for the bigger event 10 days later for those who take part.

E3's role as a final testbed for Flanders hasn't always been the case, though. E3 was first held in 1958, but only in its current form in the 1990s, when the mix of cobbled bergs and obscure Flemish rural backstreets made it so similar to Flanders. E3 is 60 kilometres shorter than the Ronde, too.

The parallels these days are much clearer. All but two of the 16 ascents (one less than last year) and one of the 10 cobbled sectors (one less than last year) are in the final 120 kilometres of the 206 that comprise the route. Few cobbled Classics have such an intense, draining and drawn-out finale and the double ascent of the Oude Kwaremont (from different approaches each time) and going up the new E3-Col in Ronse's Karnemelkbeekstraat, with stretches of 12%, will only add to the challenges. The usual final combination of the Varent cobbles and Tiegenberg climb, though, as well as a 20-kilometre run-in afterwards, remains a tried-and-tested last segment of the race.

Even if E3's status as a herald of Flanders is diminished, it remains an event in a class of its own.

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The contenders

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech)

E3 2025: Mathieu van der Poel claims the win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some doubts still hover around Mathieu van der Poel after his crash and finger injury in Milan-San Remo, and his fading in the final kilometres of La Primavera also sparked a few question marks. But should he turn up, there is only one stand-out favourite for this year's E3 Saxo Classic and that's the rider who's won the race for the last two years and who's never been off the podium in his four participations since 2021.

2024's victory and 2025 were taken in remarkably similar fashion, too, launching attacks 40 kilometres out, on the Paterberg in 2024 and the Aude Kwaremont in 2025. So no doubts that he's got this race dialled. There are multiple reasons for this, but one is maybe that his bike-handling skills - which he used to stunning effect in Omloop this spring, avoiding a crash on the Molenberg after Rick Pluimers fell heavily right in front of him - are more than in tune with the never-ending technical demands of Harelbeke's crunch final half.

With the honourable exception of Jasper Philipsen, who was not present at E3, another rarely mentioned factor about Van der Poel is his excellent team support. Riders like Paris-Roubaix podium finisher Sylvan Dillier, the Swiss veteran who was part of a 200-kilometre breakaway in San Remo, can be invaluable assistance to the Dutchman before his usual devastating solo efforts. But so too could the likes of Tibor de Grosso, more than ten years Dillier's junior and fast learning the ropes. Alpecin don't have not such a roll call of galacticos as UAE Team Emirates do at their disposal, perhaps, but there are always a host of strong supporters.

Van der Poel rarely needs to make a statement, such as been his predominance in the Classics in recent years, but after his San Remo setback, this might just be the time when he opts to prove to the world that he's not on a downwards trajectory form-wise after his injury. Or, looked at another way, you could say that if Van der Poel managed to keep Pogačar in check for so long at San Remo despite not being able to hold his handlebars properly post-crash, then Friday's ride across the cobbles may turn out to be a complete walk in the park for him, too.

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek)

2026 Milan-San Remo: Mads Pedersen sprints to fourth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Second in E3 last year, prior to a third win in Gent-Wevelgem (now In Flanders Fields), Mads Pedersen delivered a hugely impressive fourth place in Milan-San Remo last week on what was effectively his season debut. The record books will have his 2026 start date down as Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, of course. But after such a bad crash on stage 1 in Valencia, fracturing his collarbone and wrist, fourth place at San Remo six weeks later for the former World Champion represented something of a comeback for the ages.

His morale will likely be climbing high as a result, but if he obviously has the endurance to handle 200 kilometres at E3, the question is more - can Pedersen really handle the much tougher terrain (and, potentially, weather) in Belgium than the smooth roads of the Ligurian coastline in San Remo?

You'd be tempted to say yes, of course, given how well he handled the torrential rain in Harrogate in a certain World Championships victory eight years ago. But after his injuries and long spell away from racing, this is no ordinary spring for Pedersen, so even after San Remo, E3 represents another big voyage into the unknown for the Dane.

Should he be on form, there's every chance he could be the rider who runs Van der Poel the closest, as was the case, together with Pogačar, in Flanders and Roubaix last year. The forever ambitious Pedersen will be itching, in any case, to turn in a top performance on terrain that he knows even better than Van der Poel - he has raced E3 no fewer than eight times, twice as many times as the Dutchman.

Last but not least, if Pedersen does need to take a back seat, then Lidl-Trek's fast-rising Czech powerhouse Matthias Vacek is also out to make a name for himself after a quiet start to his Classics campaign - and Pedersen for sure would be happy to help the teammate who gave him so much support in last year's Giro d'Italia.