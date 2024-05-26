Giro d'Italia: Tim Merlier conquers sprint in Rome as Tadej Pogačar glides to overall glory

Image 1 of 13 Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep) crossing the line victorious on the final stage of the 2024 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Giro d'Italia winner Tadej Pogačar on the final stage of the 2024 race (Image credit: Getty Images) The classification jerseys on stage 21 of the Giro d'Italia 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton on stage 21 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Riders sweep in front of the Colosseum in Rome on stage 21 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Giro d'Italia winner Tadej Pogačar on the final stage of the 2024 race (Image credit: Getty Images) Riders sweep in front of the Colosseum in Rome on stage 21 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Fans at the roadside ahead of the final stage of the 2024 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Jonathan Milan's stunning custom Trek Madone repainted to celebrate his points jersey win (Image credit: Getty Images) The classification jerseys on stage 21 of the Giro d'Italia 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Giro d'Italia winner Tadej Pogačar ahead of the final stage of the 2024 race (Image credit: Getty Images) The Lidl-Trek team en route to a major Giro success with the maglia ciclamino (Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogačar and his team celebrate at the team presentation before the start of stage 21 of the Giro d'Italia 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) made his move with 250 metres to go and won stage 21 of the Giro d’Italia in Rome, holding off Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) in a hotly-contested technical finale. Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) finished third, just ahead of Fernando Gaviria (Movistar).

It was a gargantuan effort by the big sprinters, with Merlier having to make a bike change early on the finish circuits and Milan having his own mechanical just before the final lap. For Merlier, it was his third third sprint victory across the three weeks.

All eyes were on Pogačar as he completed the first half of the Giro-Tour conquest on Sunday, riding at the front of the peloton in the finale, alongside his UAE Team Emirates teammates, all clad in special rose-coloured kits - Mikkel Bjerg, Vegard Stake Laengen, Felix Grossschartner, Rafal Majka, Sebastian Molano, Domen Novak, Rui Oliveira.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling