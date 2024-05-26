Giro d'Italia: Tim Merlier conquers sprint in Rome as Tadej Pogačar glides to overall glory

By
published

Merlier outsprints Jonathan Milan despite dramatic return to the front of the peloton after late mechanical

ROME ITALY MAY 26
Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep) crossing the line victorious on the final stage of the 2024 Giro d'Italia(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) made his move with 250 metres to go and won stage 21 of the Giro d’Italia in Rome, holding off Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) in a hotly-contested technical finale. Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) finished third, just ahead of Fernando Gaviria (Movistar).

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

