Giro d'Italia: Tim Merlier conquers sprint in Rome as Tadej Pogačar glides to overall glory
Merlier outsprints Jonathan Milan despite dramatic return to the front of the peloton after late mechanical
Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) made his move with 250 metres to go and won stage 21 of the Giro d’Italia in Rome, holding off Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) in a hotly-contested technical finale. Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) finished third, just ahead of Fernando Gaviria (Movistar).
It was a gargantuan effort by the big sprinters, with Merlier having to make a bike change early on the finish circuits and Milan having his own mechanical just before the final lap. For Merlier, it was his third third sprint victory across the three weeks.
All eyes were on Pogačar as he completed the first half of the Giro-Tour conquest on Sunday, riding at the front of the peloton in the finale, alongside his UAE Team Emirates teammates, all clad in special rose-coloured kits - Mikkel Bjerg, Vegard Stake Laengen, Felix Grossschartner, Rafal Majka, Sebastian Molano, Domen Novak, Rui Oliveira.
More to come...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
