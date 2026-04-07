Itzulia Basque Country: Paul Seixas stuns again with victory in the mountains on stage 2 to create huge GC lead

Paul Seixas stunned the cycling world for a second time in two days at Itzulia Basque Country with a devastating solo high-mountain attack that netted the young French star another stage win and left him in total control of the overall classification.

Seven kilometres from the top of the decisive late Category-1 ascent of San Miguel de Aralar, Seixas accelerated hard, dropping the rest of the field and easily powering past the remnants of the breakaway.

Already victorious in the opening time trial on Monday by a staggering margin, 24 hours later and one jaw-droppingly fast descent off the Aralar later, the 19-year-old Decathlon CMA CGM rider blasted home after a short uphill section with a 1:25 advantage over Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).

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Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) was also in that seven-man chase group, but Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) lost a further 18 seconds, and Juan Ayuso (Lidl-Trek) 48 seconds more than that.

Four stages remain and it is true Seixas is venturing into unknown territory with his first WorldTour lead in just the second year of his career.

But after two such impressive performances and a GC lead now yawning to almost two minutes, in a race often won by seconds, the 2026 Itzulia Basque Country has definitively become Seixas' to lose.

And having progressed so far in so little time at such a young age, far bigger goals now seem well within his grasp, too.

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"I would say it was the plan today, it was maybe a bit ambitious to attack so early, maybe I attacked earlier than what I wanted, but I felt it, and after two or three minutes I was regretting it but of course I had no choice, so I pushed on until the finish," Seixas said.

"The plan was to go alone if I can, or a few guys if I cannot. And today my legs were great, also the teamwork was great, all my guys did so much work today, pushing on the front and working all day, you just had this extra power from them."

Having put two minutes into Fabio Aru's previous record for the San Miguel de Aralar, Seixas said: "It was just one of those days, that you don't know how you do it.

"The overall isn't finished, it's never over til the last day, but now I know that I'm sure that I have the level to win here, I have the gap and now we're going to manage that."

How it unfolded

With a Cat.2 climb right at the start, an early move was all but certain, and sure enough, Frank van der Broek (Picnic PostNL), Ethan Hayter (Soudal-QuickStep), Joan Bou (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Iker Mintegi (Euskatel-Euskadi) were quickest out of the blocks. Bou clinched maximum points at the top of the climb, and on the rolling terrain that followed they were joined by some serious firepower comprising Adrián Fajardo (Burgos BH Burpellet), Raul García Pierna (Movistar), and Bruno Armirail (Visma-Lease a Bike).

The margins rose to nearly two minutes before Decathlon CMA CGM began to chase, as Armirail, 50 seconds down on GC and a breakaway and time trial specialist, was definitely one rider who Decathlon did not want to let get away too far.

The race trundled over the next two mid-stage Cat.3 climbs, the Zuarrarrate and Aldatz without any major incidents, as Decathlon did a solid job of keeping the break ahead under control. Fajardo dropped out of the running, and Ineos Grenadiers duo Axel Laurance and Kévin Vauquelin, at that point second overall, had a nasty tumble but could continue. However,. the remaining six still had well over a minute in hand as they approached the decisive Cat.1 ascent of San Miguel de Aralar.

The tension was visible on the very narrow approach road, with Armirail making much of the early running in the break and Quinn Simmons leading the peloton and teammate Ayuso into the foot of the steep, cemented early slopes. Decathlon, though were having none of it, setting a hard pace and instantly thinning out the pack.