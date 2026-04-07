Itzulia Basque Country: Paul Seixas stuns again with victory in the mountains on stage 2 to create huge GC lead

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19-year-old Frenchman is in total control of this race

Current overall ranking leader Team Decathlon CMA CGM&#039;s French rider Paul Seixas celebrates winning the second stage of the Basque Country&#039;s Itzulia cycling tour, a 164.1 km race between Pamplona and Mendukilo cave, near Astitz, on April 7, 2026. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Paul Seixas stunned the cycling world for a second time in two days at Itzulia Basque Country with a devastating solo high-mountain attack that netted the young French star another stage win and left him in total control of the overall classification.

Seven kilometres from the top of the decisive late Category-1 ascent of San Miguel de Aralar, Seixas accelerated hard, dropping the rest of the field and easily powering past the remnants of the breakaway.

Already victorious in the opening time trial on Monday by a staggering margin, 24 hours later and one jaw-droppingly fast descent off the Aralar later, the 19-year-old Decathlon CMA CGM rider blasted home after a short uphill section with a 1:25 advantage over Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).

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How it unfolded

With a Cat.2 climb right at the start, an early move was all but certain, and sure enough, Frank van der Broek (Picnic PostNL), Ethan Hayter (Soudal-QuickStep), Joan Bou (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Iker Mintegi (Euskatel-Euskadi) were quickest out of the blocks. Bou clinched maximum points at the top of the climb, and on the rolling terrain that followed they were joined by some serious firepower comprising Adrián Fajardo (Burgos BH Burpellet), Raul García Pierna (Movistar), and Bruno Armirail (Visma-Lease a Bike).

The margins rose to nearly two minutes before Decathlon CMA CGM began to chase, as Armirail, 50 seconds down on GC and a breakaway and time trial specialist, was definitely one rider who Decathlon did not want to let get away too far.

The race trundled over the next two mid-stage Cat.3 climbs, the Zuarrarrate and Aldatz without any major incidents, as Decathlon did a solid job of keeping the break ahead under control. Fajardo dropped out of the running, and Ineos Grenadiers duo Axel Laurance and Kévin Vauquelin, at that point second overall, had a nasty tumble but could continue. However,. the remaining six still had well over a minute in hand as they approached the decisive Cat.1 ascent of San Miguel de Aralar. 

The tension was visible on the very narrow approach road, with Armirail making much of the early running in the break and Quinn Simmons leading the peloton and teammate Ayuso into the foot of the steep, cemented early slopes. Decathlon, though were having none of it, setting a hard pace and instantly thinning out the pack.

CUEVAS DE MENDUKILO, SPAIN - APRIL 07: Paul Seixas of France and Team Decathlon CMA CGM - Yellow Leader Jersey attacks in the breakaway during the 65th Itzulia Basque Country 2026, Stage 2 a 164.1km stage from Pamplona-Iruna to Cuevas de Mendukilo 757m / #UCIWT / on April 07, 2026 in Cuevas de Mendukilo, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

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