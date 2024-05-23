Giro d'Italia: Tim Merlier nabs a second wins on stage 18 as Milan loses position in mad dash into Padova

Image 1 of 9 Giro d'Italia 2024: Tim Merlier wins stage 18 in Padova (Image credit: Getty Images) The jersey holders at the start of stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogacar and Nairo Quintana on the start line (Image credit: Getty Images) Filippo Fiorelli (VF Group Bardiani CSF Faizane) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) The day's breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Lidl-Trek control the escape (Image credit: Getty Images) Lidl-Trek chase behind Soudal Quickstep (Image credit: Getty Images) Edoardo AffiniMikkel Honore (EF Education-EasyPost) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) The breakaway on stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgian sprinter TIm Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) narrowly clinched his second stage of the 2024 Giro d'Italia after fending off a ferocious but overly late charge for the line by overwhelming favourite Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek).

Milan's Lidl-Trek troops had controlled much of the 178 kilometre stage between Fiera di Primiero and Padova, but the points leader was positioned too far back as the pack swept into the final metres and the Italian had to settle for second. Australian Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) claimed third.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) remains comfortably in the overall lead, with just three days racing remaining.

For Soudal-QuickStep, Merlier's latest win is their third in the 2024 Giro d'Italia after the Belgian snatched the sprint victory on stage 3 and Julian Alaphilippe took a lone win in Fano.

More to come.

Results

