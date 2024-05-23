Giro d'Italia: Tim Merlier nabs a second wins on stage 18 as Milan loses position in mad dash into Padova
Milan powers past numerous sprinters to take second, Kaden Groves third
Belgian sprinter TIm Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) narrowly clinched his second stage of the 2024 Giro d'Italia after fending off a ferocious but overly late charge for the line by overwhelming favourite Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek).
Milan's Lidl-Trek troops had controlled much of the 178 kilometre stage between Fiera di Primiero and Padova, but the points leader was positioned too far back as the pack swept into the final metres and the Italian had to settle for second. Australian Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) claimed third.
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) remains comfortably in the overall lead, with just three days racing remaining.
For Soudal-QuickStep, Merlier's latest win is their third in the 2024 Giro d'Italia after the Belgian snatched the sprint victory on stage 3 and Julian Alaphilippe took a lone win in Fano.
More to come.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
