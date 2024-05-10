Giro d'Italia: Tadej Pogačar overtakes time of Filippo Ganna to win stage 7 time trial
ITT goes down to the wire as Slovenian strengthens grip on maglia rosa
Giro d'Italia leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) put in a stunning ride in the first individual time trial of the 2024 edition, rocketing up the category 4 climb at the end of the 40.6km course from Foligno to Perugia to snatch the stage victory.
Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), who spent the better part of the day in the hot seat, shook his head as the maglia rosa turned around a 44-second deficit at the bottom of the climb into a defeat by 17 seconds.
Magnus Sheffield made it two Ineos riders on the stage podium, taking third at 49 seconds.
It goes without saying that Pogačar put the boots to his general classification rivals, finishing two full minutes faster than Ineos' Geraint Thomas. Starting the day one second ahead of Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe), the Welshman lost 11 seconds to the Colombian but, more importantly, two full minutes to Pogačar.
Martínez, now second in the general classification, is a more distant 2:36 with Thomas third at 2:46.
Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) rocketed up the overall standings despite dropping his chain on course and giving up around 30 seconds, moving up seven spots into fourth at 3:33.
Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla) also climbed up the rankings, moving into fifth at 3:42 and pushing Cian Uijtdebroeks (Visma-Lease a Bike) out of the white jersey.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
