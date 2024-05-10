Giro d'Italia: Tadej Pogačar overtakes time of Filippo Ganna to win stage 7 time trial

Image 1 of 24 Giro d'Italia 2024: Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates wins ITT and extends lead in maglia rosa (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) The final climb is where Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) made up time for the ITT win (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Fans encourage race leader Tadej Pogačar on ITT climb (Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images) Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers dominated the ITT on stage 7 until Pogačar crossed the line with the best time (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Josef Cerny of Soudal-QuickStep was second overall in ITT for most of the day (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers looked to add time to his second place overall (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) at speed during the Giro d'Italia stage 7 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Daniel Martínez of Bora-Hansgrohe had a top 10 ride in ITT (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Race leader Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates rides the ITT in his colourful skinsuit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers on the road to Perugia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Daniel Martínez of Bora-Hansgrohe rides the 40.6km individual time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Ben OConnor of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team rides the ITT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Team Jayco-AlUla's Lucas Plapp competes in the ITT from Foligno to Perugia (Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images) Ben O'Connor of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale heads to the finish, having a mechanical that slowed his progress earlier in ITT (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Jhonatan Narváez of Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images) Domenico Pozzovivo of Team VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè sprints past fans (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Team Ineos' US rider Magnus Sheffield (Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images) Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates the final rider on the ITT course (Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images) Romain Bardet of Team dsm-firmenich PostNL (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Hungarian rider Attila Valter (Visma-Lease a Bike) (Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images) Ma Schachmann of Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) A close look at effort by Mikkel Bjerg of UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Points classification leader Jonathan Milan of Lidl-Trek (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Edoardo Affini of Visma-Lease a Bike sports the futuristic ITT helmet (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Giro d'Italia leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) put in a stunning ride in the first individual time trial of the 2024 edition, rocketing up the category 4 climb at the end of the 40.6km course from Foligno to Perugia to snatch the stage victory.

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), who spent the better part of the day in the hot seat, shook his head as the maglia rosa turned around a 44-second deficit at the bottom of the climb into a defeat by 17 seconds.

Magnus Sheffield made it two Ineos riders on the stage podium, taking third at 49 seconds.

It goes without saying that Pogačar put the boots to his general classification rivals, finishing two full minutes faster than Ineos' Geraint Thomas. Starting the day one second ahead of Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe), the Welshman lost 11 seconds to the Colombian but, more importantly, two full minutes to Pogačar.

Martínez, now second in the general classification, is a more distant 2:36 with Thomas third at 2:46.

Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) rocketed up the overall standings despite dropping his chain on course and giving up around 30 seconds, moving up seven spots into fourth at 3:33.

Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla) also climbed up the rankings, moving into fifth at 3:42 and pushing Cian Uijtdebroeks (Visma-Lease a Bike) out of the white jersey.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling