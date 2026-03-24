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New name, new route, new winners? – Analysing the contenders for the men's and women's Ronde Van Brugge

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Philipsen, Groenewegen, Gillespie and Balsamo among favourites for sprint-friendly races

Dylan Groenewegen (Unibet Rose Rockets) and Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) are among the contenders for the 2026 Ronde Van Brugge
Dylan Groenewegen (Unibet Rose Rockets) and Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) are among the contenders for the 2026 Ronde Van Brugge (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Formerly known as Brugge-De Panne, the main three-week period of cobbled Classics kicks off on Wednesday and Thursday with the men's and women's Ronde van Brugge, freshly renamed for 2026 and with new finishes in Bruges.

The new routes both start and finish in Bruges, moving the race away from the coast in De Panne, meaning they miss out the windy De Moeren sector, which could radically change the race. The windy exposed sections have previously shaped the event and made important selections, but the 2026 editions could be more straightforward, as they are still pan-flat and missing that key action point.

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Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Premier Tech)

Belgian Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Premier Tech celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the &#039;Nokere Koerse&#039; one day cycling race for men elite, 186,4 km from Deinze to Nokere, Kruisem on Wednesday 18 March 2026. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)

Jasper Philipsen celebrating his win at Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jasper Philipsen won this race in 2024 and 2023, albeit on the old finish, and will return this year still looking to prove himself after a slow start to the year. The Belgian finally took a victory at Nokere Koerse last week, but looked significantly off the pace at the Volta ao Algarve and Tirreno-Adriatico. Put it all together and a win at WorldTour level would go a long way to just lifting his stock up again.

On paper, 10x Tour stage winner Philipsen should be the strongest sprinter on the start list on Wednesday, but his competitors will be smelling weakness, and there are a lot of motivated sprinters who will be jumping at the opportunity to take a big win before the harder cobbled Classics begin. If Philipsen wins, it will be a boost to his year and his standing in the sprint hierarchy, but if he's beaten again, no doubt he'll face some questions and scrutiny.

Lara Gillespie (UAE Team ADQ)

Lara Gillespie on the podium at Nokere Koerse 2026

Lara Gillespie on the podium at Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Lorena Wiebes, Lara Gillespie is the sprinter of the moment, and she's really well suited to these longer, hardier races with a mass dash at the end. After testing Wiebes all year in 2025, and waiting to finally take her own win in September, she's opened her account much earlier in 2026, sprinting to the triumph at Le Samyn. Indeed, she's finished in the top three of the last three Belgian Classics she's raced, so it seems likely that she can continue that streak on Thursday.