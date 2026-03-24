New name, new route, new winners? – Analysing the contenders for the men's and women's Ronde Van Brugge

Dylan Groenewegen (Unibet Rose Rockets) and Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) are among the contenders for the 2026 Ronde Van Brugge

Formerly known as Brugge-De Panne, the main three-week period of cobbled Classics kicks off on Wednesday and Thursday with the men's and women's Ronde van Brugge, freshly renamed for 2026 and with new finishes in Bruges.

The new routes both start and finish in Bruges, moving the race away from the coast in De Panne, meaning they miss out the windy De Moeren sector, which could radically change the race. The windy exposed sections have previously shaped the event and made important selections, but the 2026 editions could be more straightforward, as they are still pan-flat and missing that key action point.

The routes have added a cobbled stretch, though: the Brieversweg, which appears twice in the women's race and three times in the men's, though it ends 30km from the finish line.

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With these changes, the races have become perhaps even more sprint-friendly than before and with fewer places for the race to be ripped apart.

The good news is that the new finishes avoid what was becoming quite a dangerous run-in in De Panne, which attracted considerable criticism last year for the obstacles and turns in the finale. The finish in Bruges is much more straightforward.

Though they're WorldTour races, plenty of top-level fast riders have opted not to race Ronde van Brugge in favour of In Flanders Fields (a.k.a. Gent-Wevelgem) later in the week, but there are still some top names lining up on Wednesday and Thursday.

Here are some of our favourites for the wins in Bruges.

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Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Premier Tech)

Jasper Philipsen celebrating his win at Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jasper Philipsen won this race in 2024 and 2023, albeit on the old finish, and will return this year still looking to prove himself after a slow start to the year. The Belgian finally took a victory at Nokere Koerse last week, but looked significantly off the pace at the Volta ao Algarve and Tirreno-Adriatico. Put it all together and a win at WorldTour level would go a long way to just lifting his stock up again.

On paper, 10x Tour stage winner Philipsen should be the strongest sprinter on the start list on Wednesday, but his competitors will be smelling weakness, and there are a lot of motivated sprinters who will be jumping at the opportunity to take a big win before the harder cobbled Classics begin. If Philipsen wins, it will be a boost to his year and his standing in the sprint hierarchy, but if he's beaten again, no doubt he'll face some questions and scrutiny.

Lara Gillespie (UAE Team ADQ)

Lara Gillespie on the podium at Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Lorena Wiebes, Lara Gillespie is the sprinter of the moment, and she's really well suited to these longer, hardier races with a mass dash at the end. After testing Wiebes all year in 2025, and waiting to finally take her own win in September, she's opened her account much earlier in 2026, sprinting to the triumph at Le Samyn. Indeed, she's finished in the top three of the last three Belgian Classics she's raced, so it seems likely that she can continue that streak on Thursday.