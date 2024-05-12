Giro d'Italia stage 9 Live - Sprint into Napoli
Some respite for the GC contenders as the sprinters get a shot on the flat 214km from Avezzano to Napoli
Buongiorno and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 9 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia!
Stage nine of the Giro d'Italia 2024 is here! The final stage of the first week before the riders have a well earned rest tomorrow. But first, they have to tackle 214km from Avezzano to the city of Napoli, otherwise known as Naples in the English speaking world.
A sprint is the likely finale, but the last time the race was here it was carnage with a very powerful breakaway staying away and Thomas De Gendt raised his arms in victory.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia stage 9 Live - Sprint into NapoliSome respite for the GC contenders as the sprinters get a shot on the flat 214km from Avezzano to Napoli
-
Unbound Gravel past winners 2024The men's and women's champions from 2006-2023
-
‘Breaks my heart’ – Villafañe laments lack of drafting rule change for Unbound Gravel'I feel like at the end of the day it’s just a logistical inconvenience to give the women the race we deserve' says former winner
-
Truck driver runs over Andrey Amador, smashing his bike - 'it's a miracle he only injured his foot' says familyCosta Rican reportedly suffered fractures to his tibia and fibula
-
2024 Giro d'Italia stage 9 - previewMay 12, 2024: Avezzano - Napoli, 214km
-
'I wanted to give Pogačar a fight'– Daniel Martínez unable to deny maglia rosa on stage 8 of Giro d'ItaliaColombian shaping up as best of the rest behind dominant race leader
-
Cian Uijtdebroeks regains Giro d’Italia white jersey despite ‘not being my main focus’Belgian backs Pogačar’s determination to go for multiple wins
-
'I was sort of apprehensive' – Geraint Thomas steadies ship at Giro d'Italia after time trial lossesWelshman comes home within sight of Pogačar but accepts remainder of race will be 'quite strange'
-
SD Worx-Protime in the driver's seat going into final Itzulia Women stageMendizorrotz climb to decide overall winner in Basque stage race