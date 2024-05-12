Giro d'Italia stage 9 Live - Sprint into Napoli

Refresh

Stage nine of the Giro d'Italia 2024 is here! The final stage of the first week before the riders have a well earned rest tomorrow. But first, they have to tackle 214km from Avezzano to the city of Napoli, otherwise known as Naples in the English speaking world.

A sprint is the likely finale, but the last time the race was here it was carnage with a very powerful breakaway staying away and Thomas De Gendt raised his arms in victory.