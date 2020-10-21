Tour de France 2021

Image 1 of 21 Final GC standings after stage 21 in Paris (L to R): second place- Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), overall win- Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), third place- Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Tadej Pogačar's eighth-place finish in the stage 20 time trial would solidify his overall lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Matej Mohoric wins stage 19 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Tadej Pogacar wins stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 17 in the maillot jaune (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 16 from 35-km solo attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) won stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images) Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) escaped from breakaway to win stage 14 in Quillan (Image credit: Getty Images) Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 13, his fourth stage victory at this year's Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Image) Nils Politt of Bora-Hansgrohe won stage 12 and was the most aggressive rider in breakaways (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) crossed the second climb of Mont Ventoux alone and took the stage 11 victory in Malaucène (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Mark Cavendish thanks his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Tim Declercq for a winning lead out (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Ben O'Connor wins stage 9 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) takes over GC lead on stage 8 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Matej Mohoric of Bahrain Victorious wins stage 7 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Mark Cavendish of Deceuninck-QuickStep takes sprint victory on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) en route to victory on stage 5 of the 2021 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won stage 4, his first stage win at the Tour in five years (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Tim Merlier and Alpecin-Fenix teammate Jasper Philipsen go 1-2 on stage 3, ahead of crash involving Caleb Ewan and Peter Sagan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) won stage 2 and earned the maillot jaune for the first time in his career (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 1 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour de France stage 21 - As it happened

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) sprinted to the prestigious stage 21 victory in Paris to win the final stage of the 2021 Tour de France. The finish straight on the Champs-Élysées was 700 metres in length, 400 metres longer than in previous years, but that did not afford chasers enough real estate to catch Van Aert, who surged to the front of the peloton with under 250 metres remaining and took his third stage win of the three-week Grand Tour.

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) finished second, less than a wheel length from the line, to get his third second-place finish at the Tour. Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finished third, but held on to the green jersey as the overall points classification victor, beating Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) by 56 points.

UAE Team Emirates rode into Paris with Tadej Pogačar wearing the maillot jaune and safely escorted him to the final podium to claim three classifications – overall, mountains and best young rider.

For the first time since 2012, only two riders finished within 10 minutes of the yellow jersey - Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) finished second, 5:20 off the winning mark, and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) placed third, another 1:43 back.

Bahrain Victorious won the team competition by 19 minutes ahead of EF Education-Nippo, and Franck Bonnamour (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) claimed the super-combativity award after an aggressive three weeks of racing.

Stage 21 started in Chatou with a gentle pace set by UAE Team Emirates, sporting new jerseys emblazoned with yellow bands to celebrate Pogačar’s second consecutive Tour win. The final 52km of the stage took place over the eight laps of the Champs Élysées, and while sprinters looked for glory in the stage win, Pogačar and his teammates eased across the finish to celebrate a job well done.

