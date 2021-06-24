Pinarello launches new Dogma F in preparation for the Tour de France and Olympics

Pinarello was tight-lipped around details when Fausto Pinarello was spotted aboard a new Pinarello at the Giro d'Italia, but today the newest in the Dogma line has been officially unveiled: the Dogma F.

Foregoing the previous numerical numbering regime, Pinarello's new bike is simply named Dogma F. Taking the top spot as Pinarello's best road bike, it will be available in both disc brake or rim brake options. To the joy of rim brake die-hards, the aforementioned rim brake version will be raced by Ineos Grenadiers at the Tour de France, which gets underway in two days.

The new Dogma F's asymmetric design shares the same TorayCA 1100G 1K construction as well as the same geometry numbers as the F12. Even the silhouette, which is unmistakably Pinarello, looks mostly unchanged from the Dogma F12. That said, there have been some notable updates to the aerodynamics and hardware of the new Dogma F frame that should see a boost in performance.

Image 1 of 3 Ineos Grenadiers will be aboard the rim braked Dogma F at this years Tour de France (Image credit: Roberto Bragotto) Image 2 of 3 Pinarello don't differentiate between aero and climbing... (Image credit: Roberto Bragotto) Image 3 of 3 Instead Pinarello has saved 265g and improved aerodynamics over the F12 (Image credit: Roberto Bragotto)

The devil is in the details

Pinarello isn't particularly interested in producing the lightest possible road frame, maintaining handling ride quality and durability are far more valuable to the Italian brand than saving a little weight. Rather than chase grams by shaving carbon from frames, Pinarello set a minimum weight limit of 850g (53cm) which has been in place since the design of the Dogma F8.

That said, Pinarello makes no distinction between aero and climbing, meaning the Dogma F will take on both duties as Pinarello's only race bike. While Pinarello was unwilling to compromise on the frame itself, its engineers took a deep look at the Dogma F12 frameset as a whole to find other areas where weight could be saved.

By partnering with German 3D-printing company Materialise, Pinarello has been able to lighten the Dogma F frameset using titanium 3D-printing techniques to produce lighter frameset hardware. Marginal gains have been made in a number of areas: 35g from the seat clamp, 25g off the headset and 27g from the seat tube.

The new Dogma F Onda fork is now 58g lighter and the disc models save another 20g thanks to a redesigned thru-axle. The one-piece Most Talon Ultrafast handlebar and stem has had a redesign, subtracting another 40g of mass thanks to new construction and improved materials.

The total adds up to a claimed 265g reduction from the previous Dogma F12 (Disc) which is pretty respectable considering that's it's now also lighter than the F12 XLight. This means that a Dogma F Disc in a size 53cm, equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 (R9150) and DT Swiss ARC1400, weighs a claimed 6.8kg without pedals. While no figure was provided, Pinarello says that the rim brake version is 'well below the UCI regulations'.

Image 1 of 3 A newly shaped downtube improves airflow past the bottles (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 2 of 3 The redesigned fork improves airflow and aerodynamics in crosswinds (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 3 of 3 The seatstay junction has been given a sleek makeover (Image credit: Pinarello)

Enhanced aerodynamics

Aerodynamics has been the other area of attention for Pinarello, a redesigned fork, downtube and seatstay all work together to make the Dogma F Disc 4.8 per cent more aerodynamic than the equivalent F12, while the rim brake version is claimed to be 3.2 per cent more aero.

This has been achieved through revised fork leg shapes, which channel air towards a reworked downtube section. Pinarello redesigned both the disc and rim brake fork separately so that both fork options were optimised to offer the best performance under the very different demands of the two braking platforms.

The downtube, which still features a wider sunken profile to hide the bottle, now steps up below the downtube bottle to help shield the seat tube-mounted bottle as well. This new step at the bottom of the downtube has led to a claimed 12 per cent increase in stiffness around the bottom bracket area too.

While rim brake evangelists will be celebrating their continued inclusion at the top of Pinarello's range - something that can't be said for a majority of manufacturers - it's not all good news. Pinarello has used some careful wording around the aero performance, but when asked directly, conceded that its own testing showed that the Dogma F Disc was more aero than the rim brake variant although no official data around these findings have been released.

Image 1 of 3 The new Pinarello Dogma F in Plutonium Flash (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 2 of 3 The new Pinarello Dogma F in Eruption Red (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 3 of 3 The new Pinarello Dogma F in Black on Black (Image credit: Pinarello)

Pinarello offers the Dogma F in 11 different size options, which are combined with 16 handlebar sizes and two seatpost sizes. To save you the mental arithmetic, that's a staggering 352 different variants, so finding a bike that fits perfectly shouldn't be an issue.

Pricing starts at £5,400 for the frameset (Rim and Disc) and two complete bike builds will be available. The Dura-Ace Di2 model with a MOST Ultrafast 40 Carbon wheelset will retail for £11,000 while the SRAM RED eTap with DT Swiss ARC 50 Carbon wheels will cost £12,000.

Bikes will be available from September, while framesets won't be on sale until December. The new Dogma F bikes will be initially released with the option of three colours: Plutonium Flash, Eruption Red and Black on Black. Pinarello has confirmed that it will offer MyWay custom paint options from January 2022, including some new colours and design options.

Stay tuned to Cyclingnews for a first look and full review once our test bike has been released from customs.

Pinarello Dogma F: models and prices