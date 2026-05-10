'Like a frightened dog' – Jasper Stuyven criticises Giro d'Italia director following handling of stage 2 neutralisation

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'We wanted a neutralisation of the times for the general classification' says Belgian

Italy&#039;s race director and former cyclist Marco Velo talks with rides after a crash during the 2nd stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026 - Tour of Italy cycling race between Burgas and Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, on May 9, 2026. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Giro d'Italia race director Marco Velo watches on during the neutralisation of stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Soudal-QuickStep rider Jasper Stuyven has criticised Giro d'Italia organisers following stage 2's mass crash and subsequent neutralisation, likening the race director Marco Velo to a "frightened dog" after the race was quickly restarted with no GC neutralisation in the final kilometres.

The Belgian wasn't among the riders caught in the pileup 22km from the end of the stage to Veliko Tarnovo, but he has said that the GC times should have been neutralised over the final kilometres of the hilly run-in.

GC times at the finish counted, meaning the late climb of Lyaskovets Monastery Pass – and its descent – were all raced as normal just moments after the crash.

He was one of several riders – including Jonas Vingegaard, Jonathan Milan, and Filippo Ganna – to speak with race organisers during the neutralisation. He claimed that a neutralisation of the GC times was requested.

The Giro d'Italia continues with stage 3 to the Bulgarian capital Sofia on Sunday, minus six riders who were caught up in the crash. UAE Team Emirates-XRG trio Marc Soler, Jay Vine, and Adam Yates are all out of the race, as are Ådne Holter (Uno-X Mobility), Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious), and Andrea Vendrame (Jayco-AlUla).

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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