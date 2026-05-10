‘It's worth a shot' - Will Barta to take aim at top result Giro d'Italia TT in break from GC support duties

Will Barta and his Tudor Pro Cycling teammates are introduced at the start of stage 3 in Plovdiv

For 20 stages out of 21 of the 2026 Giro d'Italia, US racer Will Barta's top priority will be as a GC support rider for Tudor overall contenders Michael Storer and Mathys Rondel. However, on at least one day of this year's Grand Tour, the American will be able to fight for his own chances to shine as well.

On stage 10 from Viareggio to Massa, a 42-kilometre time trial, the 30-year-old has got the green light to see if he can make a bid for a top result on his own account.

A former National TT Championships runner-up, up to now Barta's best stage performance in a Grand Tour - and he's now onto his seventh and fourth in the Giro d'Italia - remains in a time trial, when back in the 2020 Vuelta a España in the third week TT, he was narrowly beaten into second place by Primož Roglič, who went on to win the race overall.

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While Barta's biggest goal will be helping out the GC options for Tudor, then, a team he joined at the start of 2026 after a long spell in Movistar, for that one Giro TT stage, he'll have his own chance to shine.

"The main thing is to be helping Mathys and Michael in the mountains," Barta, currently running 56th overall, told Cyclingnews during the race's three-day spell in Bulgaria. "That's part of the reason why the team wanted me, so that's the big goal for the Giro."

"Obviously, if an occasion arises that I can try something, I'd like to. I'll do the TT full, and it has been a while since I've done that in the Grand Tour. So I'm looking forward to that, and yeah, I'll just see what happens."

Stage 10's very flat time trial course in Tuscany is not ideal for him, he says, even if his silver medal in the 2023 US Nationals came on a fairly gently undulating 32-kilometre run in Oak Ridge, so he has got some previous TT success on similar terrain.

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"I would like it to have a bit more climbing, that's always what I'm better at, because I'm just a small guy, " he said, with the 2020 near-miss in the Vuelta coming on a course that finished with an agonisingly steep uphill drag near the Galician town of Ezaro. "To really compete with these big, big guys is hard on a [flat] TT like this, I think. But it's worth a shot."

For now, in any case, Barta's main goal is to provide support but also to stay out of trouble, meaning he was well away from the mass pile-up that blighted the start of stage 1. That said, Barta concurred with plenty of other riders that the accident was one waiting to happen.

"The first day is always nervous on a sprint day like this, and for me, I have no business to be there, so I was already back," he explained.