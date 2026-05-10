‘It's worth a shot' - Will Barta to take aim at top result Giro d'Italia TT in break from GC support duties

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American mainly focused on working for Tudor teammates Michael Storer and Mathys Rondel

PLOVDIV, BULGARIA - MAY 10: A general view of Michael Storer of Australia, Will Barta of United States, Robin Froidevaux of Switzerland, Fabian Lienhard of Switzerland, Luca Mozzato of Italy, Mathys Rondel of France, Florian Stork of Germany, Larry Warbasse of United States and Team Tudor Pro Cycling during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 3 a 175km stage from Plovdiv to Sofia / #UCIWT / on May 10, 2026 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Will Barta and his Tudor Pro Cycling teammates are introduced at the start of stage 3 in Plovdiv (Image credit: Getty Images)

For 20 stages out of 21 of the 2026 Giro d'Italia, US racer Will Barta's top priority will be as a GC support rider for Tudor overall contenders Michael Storer and Mathys Rondel. However, on at least one day of this year's Grand Tour, the American will be able to fight for his own chances to shine as well.

On stage 10 from Viareggio to Massa, a 42-kilometre time trial, the 30-year-old has got the green light to see if he can make a bid for a top result on his own account.

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