Who could be the Isaac del Toro of this year's Giro d'Italia? There's one GC frontrunner, but there's plenty of chances for surprises too – Analysis

Del Toro won't be back in Italy this year, but could someone emulate his breakthrough ride?

When the Giro d'Italia gets underway this Friday, it's going to simultaneously have one big GC favourite, whose race it is to lose, but also a real air of unpredictability and openness. Somehow, both of those things can be true at once.

The big favourite is, of course, Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike). But after him, the list of top contenders becomes a bit more shaky. With no João Almeida, no Richard Carapaz, no Simon Yates, no Isaac del Toro, there's not a group of five or 10 riders who are guaranteed to be in the overall battle on every mountain.

In fact, it would be hard at this point to confidently predict who will be in the top five, even order aside. That feels unusual for a Grand Tour these days.

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The other element that feeds into this Giro's unpredictability is simply that the Giro is always unpredictable. Just last year, we watched Del Toro – ostensibly a domestique for 2025's 'big favourite' Juan Ayuso – wear pink for two weeks and very, very nearly win the whole thing.

Del Toro was never meant to be in that position, and never really seemed like he seriously saw himself as the race leader until a few days before the end, but it proves how favourites and pre-race plans are only as solid as the team-issue iPads they're written on, and can go out the window pretty quickly.

Now, there's no gravel stage for Vingegaard to crash on, à la Ayuso last year, and you might say that he feels as safe a bet to take home pink in Rome as Tadej Pogačar was two years ago. And maybe he will; that wouldn't be a surprise, but we also can't be surprised if the roads of Italy throw some curveballs into the mix.

Where could surprises come?

The first danger zone for the GC favourites – and therefore fertile ground for opportunists – will likely be the start in Bulgaria. On unfamiliar roads and cities, unknown terrain and with rain possible, the already high-tension of a Grande Partenza will be ramped up this weekend, and there's a possibility for chaos.

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Of course, a few seconds lost or gained in the first days is not often race-defining, but a Grand Tour can be a death by a thousand cuts, so what happens here will matter. And if someone unexpected gets off on the right foot, or a favourite gets off on the wrong one, the effects could be felt all race long.

The obvious place for a first real shake-up or surprise, however, is definitely going to be stage 7 to Blockhaus. Coming at a similar point in the race as when Del Toro went on his gravel rampage into pink, that end of the first week slot is always a tricky one. The GC riders still have half an eye on the large amount of racing and climbing still to come, but it's also late enough that anyone who unexpectedly grabs a chunk of time could defend a lot of it over the second two weeks.

Blockhaus is a fearsome, iconic climb, and though we're expecting it to be a GC favourites day, one underestimated rider in the breakaway could find themselves in a Del Toro position – in pink, with a lead to defend, and possibly the legs to do it. And as Del Toro proved, it's not always as easy to crack a rider like that as the other teams might think.

Blockhaus could be an early chance for an underdog to grab some time on GC (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who could be the next Del Toro?

Despite his exploits last year, Isaac del Toro won't be at the Giro this year, where he would have undoubtedly started as a rightful favourite. Instead, he's on track for his Tour de France debut with Tadej Pogačar, which makes sense on his journey as possibly the Slovenian's successor at that race, but it will be a shame not to see him come back and try to right some wrongs in Italy.

As I say, though, even if he was here, he's no longer in the 'huge breakout ride' category, but who could be this year?

If we're to follow the 'teammate of a big favourite' line directly, you could look at a member of Vingegaard's Visma support squad – a team that knows a little something about leadership drama at a Grand Tour after the 2023 Vuelta.

They seem to have got that under control, with teammates riding committedly for their leader and to great success in recent Grand Tours, but one rider who could make a splash on the race is