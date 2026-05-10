'I want to show who I am' – Rising Italian Davide Piganzoli set to play vital role in Jonas Vingegaard's bid to win the Giro d'Italia

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Along with Isaac Del Toro and Giulio Pellizzari, 23-year-old stepping up confirms that the 2023 Tour de l'Avenir provided a real look at the future

VELIKO TARNOVO, BULGARIA - MAY 09: Davide Piganzoli of Italy and Team Visma | Lease a Bike competes during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 2 a 221km stage from Burgas to Veliko Tarnovo / #UCIWT / on May 09, 2026 in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Visma-Lease a Bike's Davide Piganzoli, with Jonas Vingegaard on his wheel, ups the pace to launch the Dane on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having survived the hectic Bulgarian Grande Partenza of his first Giro d'Italia, Jonas Vingegaard and the rest of the peloton will fly to Italy on Sunday night, and it's a rider from the home nation he'll be counting on once la corsa rosa returns to its own roads on Tuesday.

Davide Piganzoli is the rider in question, the 23-year-old Italian who only joined Visma-Lease a Bike in 2026, but looks set to play a big role once Vingegaard tries to impose himself in the high mountains, having led out his first attack of the race on the second stage.

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Vingegaard pulled away from the group with only Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) and Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto-Intermarché) able to follow, but a lack of cooperation in the finale saw them caught and passed by the reduced chasing bunch.