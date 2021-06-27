Trending

Tour de France: General Classification at the 2021 race

An emotion swept Van der Poel secures the yellow jersey on stage 2, honouring grandfather Raymond Poulidor

MRDEBRETAGNE GUERLDAN FRANCE JUNE 27 Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix yellow leader jersey stage winner celebrates at podium during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 2 a 1835km stage from PerrosGuirec to MrdeBretagne Guerldan 293m Lion Mascot LeTour TDF2021 on June 27 2021 in MrdeBretagne Guerldan France Photo by Stephane Mahe PoolGetty Images
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) takes the lead on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) took the yellow jersey that eluded his grandfather Raymond Poulidor on stage 2 of the Tour de France, winning on the Mûr de Bretagne and collecting enough bonus seconds to usurp yesterday’s winner, Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep). 

Van der Poel attacked on the first ascent of the Mûr de Bretagne to pick up maximum bonus seconds at the summit and was then reabsorbed into the peloton. On the next ascent, he followed multiple attacks before launching his own, 800 metres from the finish line, obliterating and riding away from the rest of the group. Van der Poel now leads the overall standings by eight seconds from Alaphilippe.

The Slovenian pair of Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) and Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), last year’s winner and runner-up, once again looked to be the strongest of the GC contenders. They too took advantage of the bonus seconds atop both climbs of the Mûr, gaining eleven and six seconds respectively. After the opening two stages they are separated by just a single second with Pogačar third overall and Roglič fourth.

For the Ineos Grenadiers, on the other hand, it was another fairly disappointing stage. Tipped to pose the strongest threat to Roglič and Pogačar, they now have no riders within the overall top 10 after Geraint Thomas lost 23 seconds to the stage winner. Richard Carapaz is their highest-place rider at 18th overall, perhaps sitting deceptively low in the standings after losing five seconds on Stage 1.

Populating these places between the Slovenians and Ineos are several riders who confirmed the form that they showed yesterday. Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads this contingent, 24 seconds behind Van der Poel, while Jack Haig (Bahrain-Victorious), Rigoberto Uran (EF-Education Nippo), Enric Mas (Movistar), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) all finished strongly to remain locked together a further two seconds back.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
7Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
8Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
9Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
10Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 8:57:25
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:13
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:14
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:24
6Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:26
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
8Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
9Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
10David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ