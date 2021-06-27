Tour de France: General Classification at the 2021 race

Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) took the yellow jersey that eluded his grandfather Raymond Poulidor on stage 2 of the Tour de France, winning on the Mûr de Bretagne and collecting enough bonus seconds to usurp yesterday’s winner, Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep).

Van der Poel attacked on the first ascent of the Mûr de Bretagne to pick up maximum bonus seconds at the summit and was then reabsorbed into the peloton. On the next ascent, he followed multiple attacks before launching his own, 800 metres from the finish line, obliterating and riding away from the rest of the group. Van der Poel now leads the overall standings by eight seconds from Alaphilippe.

The Slovenian pair of Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) and Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), last year’s winner and runner-up, once again looked to be the strongest of the GC contenders. They too took advantage of the bonus seconds atop both climbs of the Mûr, gaining eleven and six seconds respectively. After the opening two stages they are separated by just a single second with Pogačar third overall and Roglič fourth.

For the Ineos Grenadiers, on the other hand, it was another fairly disappointing stage. Tipped to pose the strongest threat to Roglič and Pogačar, they now have no riders within the overall top 10 after Geraint Thomas lost 23 seconds to the stage winner. Richard Carapaz is their highest-place rider at 18th overall, perhaps sitting deceptively low in the standings after losing five seconds on Stage 1.

Populating these places between the Slovenians and Ineos are several riders who confirmed the form that they showed yesterday. Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads this contingent, 24 seconds behind Van der Poel, while Jack Haig (Bahrain-Victorious), Rigoberto Uran (EF-Education Nippo), Enric Mas (Movistar), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) all finished strongly to remain locked together a further two seconds back.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 7 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 8 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 9 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 10 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious