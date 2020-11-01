Tour de France 2021 route unveiled

Image 1 of 7 2021 Tour de France overall map (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 7 2021 Tour de France stage 8 profile (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 7 2021 Tour de France stage 9 profile (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 7 2021 Tour de France stage 11 profile (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 7 2021 Tour de France stage 14 profile (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 7 2021 Tour de France stage 15 profile (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 7 2021 Tour de France stage 17 profile (Image credit: ASO)

The 2021 Tour de France route was unveiled on Sunday evening during a special edition of the French sports show Stade 2. The 108th edition of the race, set to run from June 26 to July 18, features a double-Mont Ventoux stage at its centrepiece, the first time the race has ever climbed the Giant of Provence twice in one day.

Brittany will host the Grand Départ, with Brest hosting stage 1 before three further stages in the region including a hilltop finish at Mûr-de-Bretagne. The day will also feature La Course by le Tour de France where the women will also finish on the steep 'wall'.

A 27-kilometre time trial to Laval on stage 5, the first of two in the race, will provide the first shakeup of GC contenders over the three weeks.

Following a first week which features three likely chances for the sprinters in Pontivy, Fougères and Chateauroux, the Alps are next on the menu. Stage 8 visits Le Grand-Bornand after two years away, following a 151-kilometre run from Oyonnax which features the Col de Romme and Col de la Colombière.

The second day in the Alps – and final stage before the first rest day – sees the peloton take on the first summit finish of the race. The Col des Saisies, Col du Pré and the Cormet de Roselend all feature on the 145-kilometre stage before the 21-kilometre climb to the finish in Tignes, which was set to feature on stage 19 of the 2019 race before landslides saw a neutralisation mid-stage.

Another chance for the sprinters follows on a 186-kilometre stage from Albertville to Valence before a return to Mont Ventoux after four years away. The famed mountain will feature twice on the 199-kilometre stage 11 – a first for the Tour de France. The stage finishes in Malaucècene after a descent off the climb – the first time since 1994 and Eros Poli's famous solo breakaway.

After Ventoux, more flat days are on the menu with stages to Nîmes and Carcassonne featuring as the race heads south to the Pyrenees. A mid-mountain stage to Quillan kicks things off, with the Col de Montségur, Col de la Croix des Morts and Col de Saint-Louis making up a stage which looks ripe for attackers and breakaways.

Stage 15 will take the riders to Andorre-La-Vieille, where the Port d'Envalira will be the highest point of the Tour at 2,408 metres. A downhill finish awaits riders after four major climbs, with the Col de Beixalis the final mountain.

The second rest day follows before a stage for the barodeurs to Saint-Gaudens and then another summit finish at Saint-Lary Soulan, which last featured in the 2018 race. The Col de Peyresourde and the Col de Val Louron-Azet precede the final climb, with the trio of climbs ensuring the stage is a date to mark in the diaries of GC contenders.

Stage 18 will see the riders take in the monster climbs of Luz Ardiden and Col de Tourmalet on what is now a trademark of the modern Tour – a mini 131-kilometre stage which will be the final chance for those with dreams of the maillot jaune to make a difference in the mountains.

Attention will turn back to the sprinters the following day, as they're sure to contest the finish of a 203-kilometre stage to Libourne ahead of the final time trial, a 31-kilometre ride to Saint Emilion which will play host to the final battle for yellow.

The traditional stage to Paris, this time a 112-kilometre run from Chatou, rounds out the race, with the pride of the sprinters up for grabs on the Champs-Élysées as the 2021 Tour de France winner rolls across the line in celebration.