Mark Cavendish misses out on breaking Eddy Merckx's record for the most Tour de France stage wins

By

British sprinter ends the race with four wins and the green jersey in comeback year

Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 19th stage Mourenx - Libourne 207 km - 16/07/2021 - Mark Cavendish (GBR - Deceuninck - Quick-Step) - Eddy Merckx - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021
Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) with Eddy Merckx at the start of stage 19 in Mourenx (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Deceuninck-QuickStep sprinter Mark Cavendish was unable to make history and break Eddy Merckx's longstanding record for the most Tour de France stage wins. For this year, at least.

The British rider, who came into the stage tied on 34 stage wins with Merckx was beaten to the line by Wout van Aert and Jasper Philipsen in Paris. However, Cavendish's third place was enough to secure his second green jersey. 

Merckx's record has stood since 1975, when he won a split stage time trial in Auch to make it 35 stage wins at the race.

Cavendish's remarkable comeback still included four stage wins in this year's race - a huge achievement for a rider who almost looked set to retire at the end of 2020.

At that point, he was without a contract and had no Tour de France stage wins since 2016 but a last-minute contract offer came his way from Patrick Lefevere.

Since joining the team, the British sprinter won four stages in the Tour of Turkey, backing that race up with a stage win in the Tour of  Belgium. However, he only received a late call-up for this year's Tour de France after reigning green jersey Sam Bennett was ruled out through injury.

His first win in this year's race came on stage 4 to Fougères, which he followed up two days later with victory on stage 6 to Châteauroux. Further wins came in Valence and Carcassonne on stages 10 and 13.

Cavendish sealed the green jersey with 339 points with Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) in second on 291 points. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) was third on 227 points.

