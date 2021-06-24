Trek-Segafredo bikes given all-new colour schemes ahead of the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia Donne

Image 1 of 14 The Trek Segafedo men's team's new Trek Madone in Ruby Chroma (Image credit: Trek Bikes) Image 2 of 14 The women's Trek Segafredo Madone finished in Sapphire Chroma (Image credit: Trek Bikes) Image 3 of 14 The oversized Trek logo remains on the down tube (Image credit: Trek Bikes) Image 4 of 14 The chroma colour extends to the top-tube isospeed system (Image credit: Trek Bikes) Image 5 of 14 The Isospeed wordmark is shown aside the seatpost (Image credit: Trek Bikes) Image 6 of 14 The seatpost is also finished in the same polished chrome finish (Image credit: Trek Bikes) Image 7 of 14 The Trek Segafredo logo lives on the shoulders of the top tube (Image credit: Trek Bikes) Image 8 of 14 And the bike's model name is positioned further back (Image credit: Trek Bikes) Image 9 of 14 The Trek logo really makes the most of the available real estate (Image credit: Trek Bikes) Image 10 of 14 The bikes are fitted with SRAM's Red eTap AXS wireless groupset (Image credit: Trek Bikes) Image 11 of 14 Here on the Emonda frame, the seat tube is finished in black (Image credit: Trek Bikes) Image 12 of 14 The Ruby Choma bikes will see their first outing on Saturday's Grand Depart (Image credit: Trek Bikes) Image 13 of 14 While the women's bike will see its first outing at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Trek Bikes) Image 14 of 14 Edward Theuns' Trek Madone ahead of the Tour de France in Brest (Image credit: Getty Images)

With just two days to go until the Tour de France and eight days before the Giro d'Italia Donne, Trek has today overhauled the fleet of bikes it supplies to its Trek Segafredo teams.

In conjunction with the launch of two new Project One ICON paint schemes, the teams will be aboard new Trek Madone and Emonda bikes, complete in two new 'Chroma' colourways.

The men's team, who typically ride on bikes finished predominantly in red, will be aboard bikes finished in 'Ruby Chroma', while the women's team, typically in blue, will race 'Sapphire Chroma' bikes.

According to Trek, each bike is "handcrafted using a unique, proprietary method that showcases the master craftsmanship of the artists in Trek's Project One paint booth".

With the base coats of Ruby and Sapphire, both designs get a highly polished finish that extends through the entire frame, fork and seatpost. Contrasting the main colour is a collection of plain white logos dotted throughout.

The bold, oversized Trek logo retains its place encompassing the entirety of the down tube, while the Trek Segafredo branding lives on the shoulders of the top tube. The bike's model name - Madone or Emonda - is positioned at the rear of the top tube, and the team's remaining component sponsors - SRAM and Pirelli - are given homes on the fork leg and chainstay respectively.

The Ruby Chroma bikes are already with the team on the ground in Brest ahead of the Grand Depart and will be ridden by former Tour de France winner, Vincenzo Nibali, as well as 2019 world champion Mads Pedersen and this year's Milan San Remo winner, Jasper Stuyven.

The women's team will have to wait a little while longer, with the Sapphire Chroma seeing its first outing at the Giro d'Italia Donne - formerly known as the Giro Rosa - starting Friday 2nd July.