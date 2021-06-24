Trek-Segafredo bikes given all-new colour schemes ahead of the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia Donne
By Josh Croxton
Project One custom treatment sees Ruby and Sapphire given to the men and women respectively
With just two days to go until the Tour de France and eight days before the Giro d'Italia Donne, Trek has today overhauled the fleet of bikes it supplies to its Trek Segafredo teams.
In conjunction with the launch of two new Project One ICON paint schemes, the teams will be aboard new Trek Madone and Emonda bikes, complete in two new 'Chroma' colourways.
The men's team, who typically ride on bikes finished predominantly in red, will be aboard bikes finished in 'Ruby Chroma', while the women's team, typically in blue, will race 'Sapphire Chroma' bikes.
According to Trek, each bike is "handcrafted using a unique, proprietary method that showcases the master craftsmanship of the artists in Trek's Project One paint booth".
With the base coats of Ruby and Sapphire, both designs get a highly polished finish that extends through the entire frame, fork and seatpost. Contrasting the main colour is a collection of plain white logos dotted throughout.
The bold, oversized Trek logo retains its place encompassing the entirety of the down tube, while the Trek Segafredo branding lives on the shoulders of the top tube. The bike's model name - Madone or Emonda - is positioned at the rear of the top tube, and the team's remaining component sponsors - SRAM and Pirelli - are given homes on the fork leg and chainstay respectively.
The Ruby Chroma bikes are already with the team on the ground in Brest ahead of the Grand Depart and will be ridden by former Tour de France winner, Vincenzo Nibali, as well as 2019 world champion Mads Pedersen and this year's Milan San Remo winner, Jasper Stuyven.
The women's team will have to wait a little while longer, with the Sapphire Chroma seeing its first outing at the Giro d'Italia Donne - formerly known as the Giro Rosa - starting Friday 2nd July.
