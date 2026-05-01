Jump to:

Giro d'Italia 2026 team-by-team guide – Leaders, objectives and riders to watch for every squad on the start list

Features
By published

Cyclingnews' comprehensive guide to each of the 23 teams starting the Giro in Bulgaria this May

Head-on shot of the peloton snaking through a windy bit of road during a stage of the 2026 Tour of the Alps
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to: