Giro d'Italia 2026 team-by-team guide – Leaders, objectives and riders to watch for every squad on the start list
Features
By Stephen Farrand published
Cyclingnews' comprehensive guide to each of the 23 teams starting the Giro in Bulgaria this May
Jump to:
- Alpecin-Premier Tech
- Bahrain Victorious
- Bardiani CSF 7 Saber
- Decathlon CMA CGM
- EF Education-EasyPost
- Groupama-FDJ United
- Netcompany Ineos
- Lidl-Trek
- Lotto Intermarché
- Movistar
- NSN Cycling
- Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
- Soudal-QuickStep
- Jayco AlUla
- Picnic PostNL
- Pinarello-Q36.5
- Polti VisitMalta
- Tudor Pro Cycling
- Visma-Lease a Bike
- UAE Team Emirates-XRG
- Unibet Rose Rockets
- Uno-X Mobility
- XDS Astana