Chris Froome will start stage 2 despite crash injuries

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome, (Israel Start-Up Nation) will fight on in the Tour de France after sustaining injuries in a crash on the first stage.

"That was definitely a bit of a crazy stage," Froome said on Sunday morning.

"One moment everything was fine and we were heading towards the finish, and then at 60-70kph there was just a touch of wheels somewhere in the peloton and it was just carnage."

Froome, who is riding the Tour as the team's road captain, was part of a mass-crash inside the final 10 kilometres that was caused by a touch of wheels near the front of the bunch, and came after the field had already suffered through the impact of a spectator with a sign stepping onto the road at 45 kilometres to go.

With riders down and bikes were scattered across the road and spilling out onto the sides, Froome was one of the slowest to remount, sitting on the tarmac before gingerly getting to his feet.

Froome finished the stage from Brest to Landerneau 14:37 behind winner Julian Alaphilippe and the team's GC leader, Michael Woods, who was also involved in the crash finished 8:49 down.

It's Froome's first Tour de France since he suffered a double femur fracture to his right leg, multiple other fractures and a collapsed lung after hitting a stone as he previewed the time trial course at the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné.



