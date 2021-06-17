Tour de France bikes: who's riding what in 2021

The Tour de France is widely accepted as the most prestigious bike race in the world. The bikes in use at the Tour de France are up there with the very best that money can buy.

All of the bikes used in the 2021 Tour de France are made from carbon fibre. That includes their frames, wheels and most of the components such as handlebars and seatposts. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) won the 2020 Tour de France riding a Colnago equipped with Campagnolo components.

The UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale), cycling's governing body, has long imposed a minimum weight limit of 6.8kg for the bikes in the pro peloton. It was first introduced in 2000 to ensure manufacturers didn't cut corners on safety in a race for the lightest bike possible. While the weight limit has been contested many times in the years since, the UCI has remained steadfast. With this lower limit in place, manufacturers have instead looked to outdo their competitors in other ways, focussing on improved aerodynamics, better braking systems and focusing on efficiency in the drivetrain and tyres.

The result is a host of ongoing debates that continually simmer away, before occasionally being sparked into life by new bikes and components.

Disc brakes vs rim brakes

The first of these debates doesn't centre around technology that speeds you up, but tech that slows you down: brakes.

Disc brakes have been popular in mountain biking for well over a decade and over the past few years finally made its way onto the road. As of the start of this season, all but one of the major teams teams is using disc brakes. Most teams and their bike sponsors are wholly committed to the technology, while a few teams still have rim brake bikes in their fleet.

Ineos Grenadiers are the sole representatives of #savetherimbrake and their talents continue to prove that the now out of favour technology is far from futile, but the fact remains that disc brakes are taking over.

Many riders have an opinion on the matter, and former Ineos leader Chris Froome has made his point clear , but it's likely only a matter of time before the whole peloton is stopping with discs, perhaps as soon as next season.

Tubular vs tubeless vs clincher

Tyre technology came into the mainstream during last year's delayed Tour de France, when Specialized sponsored teams Deceuninck-QuickStep and Bora Hansgrohe took to the roads with a surprising choice of clincher tyres fitted with inner tubes inside.

For years, tubular tyres have been the favoured son in the peloton because they feature tyres that are glued to the rim. That means when they puncture, the tyre stays on the rim and allows a rider to continue until it is safe (or tactically preferable) to stop for a wheel or bike change.

Over recent years, tubeless tyres have been gaining popularity, since they promise to automatically repair any punctures, meaning that a rider doesn't need to stop at all. However, in the grass roots of cycling, from amateur racers to cycle commuters, the humble inner tube has reigned supreme for decades.

With the improvement in tyre technology, rim design and the interface between the two, as well as the performance of tyres when fitted with latex inner tubes, the choice of clincher tyres was deemed the fastest option by Deceuninck-QuickStep and their wheel sponsors Roval.

As for which technology will be most widely adopted in this year's race, only time will tell.

New bikes at the Tour de France

The Tour de France is the biggest bike race in the world and so is a global veritable shop window for cycling brands and team sponsors. Racing also makes for a thorough testbed for the durability of new tech and is often used by brands to test out prototypes prior to launch.

Here at Cyclingnews, we'll be keeping our beady eyes on the race to seek out any of these prototypes and share what we find.

New Dura-Ace

One such new piece of technology that has already broken cover is the new Dura-Ace groupset from Shimano. Expected to be known as Dura-Ace R9200, the groupset was spotted on the bikes of Team DSM's riders at the Baloise Belgium Tour and is expected to be more widely adopted at the Tour de France.

New bikes

With the aforementioned shop window effect of the Tour de France, the biggest new tech releases we tend to spot at any edition of the race are new bikes. Last year, two brands (Factor and Canyon) used the race to test out their respective impending bike launches, and we expect it to be no different this year.

After a recent sighting, the most widely anticipated is a new Pinarello Dogma , expected to be ridden by Pinarello-sponsored Ineos Grenadiers, but there are new bikes aplenty in the time trial scene, with a new Factor Slick spotted at the end of the Giro d'Italia and a new Trek Speed Concept used at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

In addition to the bikes, the summer so far has been a hotbed for new wheel launches. Almost all top-tier wheel brands have announced new wheels already, so we'll be keeping an eye on the rolling stock of teams' bikes to ensure nothing passes us by.

Road bikes: BMC Teammachine SLR01

Time trial bikes: BMC Warp TT

Groupset: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Wheels: Campagnolo

Clothing: Rosti

Saddles: Fizik

Finishing Kit: BMC

Computers: Wahoo

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) riding the Canyon Speedmax TT bike (Image credit: Getty Images)

Road bikes: Canyon Aeroad, Canyon Ultimate

Time trial bikes: Canyon Speedmax

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

Wheels: Shimano

Clothing: Kalas Sportswear

Saddles: Fizik

Finishing Kit: Canyon

Computers: Wahoo

Astana-Premier Tech's Wilier Zero SLR (Image credit: Getty Images)

Road bikes: Wilier Zero SLR, Wilier Filante

Time trial bikes: Wilier Turbine TT

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

Wheels: Corima

Clothing: Giordana

Saddles: Prologo

Finishing Kit: Wilier

Computers: Garmin

B&B Hotels p/b KTM (Image credit: Getty Images)

Road bikes: KTM Revelator Lisse, KTM Revelator Alto

Time trial bikes: KTM Solus

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

Wheels: DT Swiss

Clothing: Gobik

Saddles: Prologo

Finishing Kit: FSA

Computers: Bryton

Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) on his Merida Warp TT bike (Image credit: Getty Images)

Road bikes: Merida Reacto, Merida Scultura

Time trial bikes: Merida Warp TT

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

Wheels: Vision Metron

Clothing: Ale

Saddles: Prologo

Finishing Kit: FSA, Vision, Prologo

Computers: Garmin

Bora-Hansgrohe are using the Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 with a choice of wheels (Image credit: Getty Images)

Road bikes: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7

Time trial bikes: Specialized S-Works Shiv

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

Wheels: Roval

Clothing: Sportful

Saddles: Specialized

Finishing Kit: PRO, Specialized

Computers: Wahoo

Cofidis' new De Rosa time trial bike (Image credit: Getty Images)

Road bikes: De Rosa Merak, De Rosa Pininfarina SK

Time trial bikes: De Rosa TT-03

Groupset: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Wheels: Fulcrum

Clothing: Nalini

Saddles: Selle Italia

Finishing Kit: Errea

Computers: Wahoo

Deceuninck QuickStep's Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Getty Images)

Road bikes: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7

Time trial bikes: Specialized S-Works Shiv

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

Wheels: Roval

Clothing: Vermarc

Saddles: Specialized

Finishing Kit: PRO, Specialized

Computers: Wahoo

EF Education-Nippo's Will Barta riding the team's Cannondale SuperSix Evo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Road bikes: Cannondale SuperSix Evo, Cannondale SystemSix

Time trial bikes: Cannondale SuperSlice

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

Wheels: Vision

Clothing: Rapha

Saddles: Prologo

Finishing Kit: FSA, Vision

Computers: Garmin

Groupama-FDJ's Lapierre Aerostorm TT bike (Image credit: Getty Images)

Road bikes: Lapierre Aircode DRS, Lapierre Xelius SL

Time trial bikes: Lapierre Aerostorm DRS

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

Wheels: Shimano Dura-Ace

Clothing: Ale

Saddles: Prologo

Finishing Kit: PRO

Computers: Garmin

Road bikes: Pinarello Dogma F12 rim

Time trial bikes: Pinarello Bolide TT

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 rim

Wheels: Shimano (Lightweight & Princeton Carbonworks are non-sponsored additions)

Clothing: Castelli

Saddles: Fizik

Finishing Kit: MOST

Computers: Garmin

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert's Cube Litening (Image credit: Getty Images)

Road bikes: Cube Litening C:68X

Time trial bikes: Cube Aerium C:68 TT

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

Wheels: Newmen

Clothing: Santic, NoPinz

Saddles: Prologo

Finishing Kit: Cube

Computers: Bryton

Road bikes: Factor OSTRO V.A.M

Time trial bikes: Factor Slick

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

Wheels: Black Inc

Clothing: Jinga

Saddles: Selle Italie

Finishing Kit: Black Inc

Computers: Hammerhead

Jumbo-Visma's Cervelo bikes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Road bikes: Cervelo R5, Cervelo S5, Cervelo Caledonia

Time trial bikes: Cervelo P5

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Wheels: Shimano

Clothing: Agu

Saddles: Fizik

Finishing Kit: FSA

Computers: Garmin

Lotto Soudal's Jasper De Buyst aboard his Ridley Noah disc (Image credit: Getty Images)

Road bikes: Ridley Helium, Ridley Noah Fast

Time trial bikes: Ridley Dean TT

Groupset: Campagnolo Super Record EPS, C-Bear ceramic bearings

Wheels: Campagnolo

Clothing: Vermarc

Saddles: Selle Italia

Finishing Kit: Deda

Computers: Garmin

Movistar's Enric Mas aboard the team's Speedmax TT bike (Image credit: Getty Images)

Road bikes: Canyon Ultimate, Canyon Aeroad

Time trial bikes: Canyon Speedmax

Groupset: SRAM Red eTap AXS

Wheels: Zipp

Clothing: Ale

Saddles: Fizik

Finishing Kit: Canyon

Computers: Garmin

Road bikes: BMC Teammachine SLR, BMC Timemachine Road

Time trial bikes: BMC Timemachine

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc, Rotor crankset

Wheels: Hunt

Clothing: Assos

Saddles: Selle Italia

Finishing Kit: BMC

Computers: Garmin

Arkéa Samsic's Canyon Aeroad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Road bikes: Canyon Aeroad, Canyon Ultimate

Time trial bikes: Canyon Speedmax

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

Wheels: Shimano

Clothing: Craft

Saddles: Selle Italia

Finishing Kit: Canyon

Computers: Wahoo

Image 1 of 3 Luke Durbridge's Bianchi Oltre XR4 Disc from the Santos Festival of Cycling (Image credit: Kevin Anderson) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Bianchi)

Road bikes: Bianchi Specialissima, Bianchi Oltre XR4

Time trial bikes: Bianchi Aquila TT

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

Wheels: Shimano, Vision

Clothing: Giordana

Saddles: Fizik

Finishing Kit: FSA, Vision

Computers: Garmin

Team DSM's Scott Addict fitted with new Shimano Dura-Ace (Image credit: Dion Kerckhoffs, Cor Vos)

Road bikes: Scott Addict RC, Scott Foil RC

Time trial bikes: Scott Plasma

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

Wheels: Shimano

Clothing: Team's own (Keep Challenging)

Saddles: PRO

Finishing Kit: Syncros

Computers: Wahoo

Total Direct Energie's Wilier bikes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Road bikes: Wilier Cento10Air, Wilier Zero SLR

Time trial bikes: Wilier Turbine

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

Wheels: Ursus

Clothing: Nalini

Saddles: Prologo

Finishing Kit: Wilier

Computers: Garmin

Road bikes: Trek Madone, Trek Emonda

Time trial bikes: Trek Speed Concept

Groupset: SRAM Red eTap AXS

Wheels: Bontrager

Clothing: Santini

Saddles: Bontrager

Finishing Kit: Bontrager

Computers: Wahoo

Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates) rides the Colnago V3Rs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Road bikes: Colnago V3Rs, Colnago Concept, Colnago C64

Time trial bikes: Colnago K-One

Groupset: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Wheels: Campagnolo

Clothing: Gobik

Saddles: Prologo

Finishing Kit: Deda

Computers: SRM