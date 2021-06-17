Tour de France bikes: who's riding what in 2021
By Josh Croxton
A roundup of the bikes you will see at this year's Tour de France
The Tour de France is widely accepted as the most prestigious bike race in the world. The bikes in use at the Tour de France are up there with the very best that money can buy.
All of the bikes used in the 2021 Tour de France are made from carbon fibre. That includes their frames, wheels and most of the components such as handlebars and seatposts. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) won the 2020 Tour de France riding a Colnago equipped with Campagnolo components.
The UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale), cycling's governing body, has long imposed a minimum weight limit of 6.8kg for the bikes in the pro peloton. It was first introduced in 2000 to ensure manufacturers didn't cut corners on safety in a race for the lightest bike possible. While the weight limit has been contested many times in the years since, the UCI has remained steadfast. With this lower limit in place, manufacturers have instead looked to outdo their competitors in other ways, focussing on improved aerodynamics, better braking systems and focusing on efficiency in the drivetrain and tyres.
The result is a host of ongoing debates that continually simmer away, before occasionally being sparked into life by new bikes and components.
Disc brakes vs rim brakes
The first of these debates doesn't centre around technology that speeds you up, but tech that slows you down: brakes.
Disc brakes have been popular in mountain biking for well over a decade and over the past few years finally made its way onto the road. As of the start of this season, all but one of the major teams teams is using disc brakes. Most teams and their bike sponsors are wholly committed to the technology, while a few teams still have rim brake bikes in their fleet.
Ineos Grenadiers are the sole representatives of #savetherimbrake and their talents continue to prove that the now out of favour technology is far from futile, but the fact remains that disc brakes are taking over.
Many riders have an opinion on the matter, and former Ineos leader Chris Froome has made his point clear, but it's likely only a matter of time before the whole peloton is stopping with discs, perhaps as soon as next season.
Tubular vs tubeless vs clincher
Tyre technology came into the mainstream during last year's delayed Tour de France, when Specialized sponsored teams Deceuninck-QuickStep and Bora Hansgrohe took to the roads with a surprising choice of clincher tyres fitted with inner tubes inside.
For years, tubular tyres have been the favoured son in the peloton because they feature tyres that are glued to the rim. That means when they puncture, the tyre stays on the rim and allows a rider to continue until it is safe (or tactically preferable) to stop for a wheel or bike change.
Over recent years, tubeless tyres have been gaining popularity, since they promise to automatically repair any punctures, meaning that a rider doesn't need to stop at all. However, in the grass roots of cycling, from amateur racers to cycle commuters, the humble inner tube has reigned supreme for decades.
With the improvement in tyre technology, rim design and the interface between the two, as well as the performance of tyres when fitted with latex inner tubes, the choice of clincher tyres was deemed the fastest option by Deceuninck-QuickStep and their wheel sponsors Roval.
As for which technology will be most widely adopted in this year's race, only time will tell.
New bikes at the Tour de France
The Tour de France is the biggest bike race in the world and so is a global veritable shop window for cycling brands and team sponsors. Racing also makes for a thorough testbed for the durability of new tech and is often used by brands to test out prototypes prior to launch.
Here at Cyclingnews, we'll be keeping our beady eyes on the race to seek out any of these prototypes and share what we find.
New Dura-Ace
One such new piece of technology that has already broken cover is the new Dura-Ace groupset from Shimano. Expected to be known as Dura-Ace R9200, the groupset was spotted on the bikes of Team DSM's riders at the Baloise Belgium Tour and is expected to be more widely adopted at the Tour de France.
New bikes
With the aforementioned shop window effect of the Tour de France, the biggest new tech releases we tend to spot at any edition of the race are new bikes. Last year, two brands (Factor and Canyon) used the race to test out their respective impending bike launches, and we expect it to be no different this year.
After a recent sighting, the most widely anticipated is a new Pinarello Dogma, expected to be ridden by Pinarello-sponsored Ineos Grenadiers, but there are new bikes aplenty in the time trial scene, with a new Factor Slick spotted at the end of the Giro d'Italia and a new Trek Speed Concept used at the Critérium du Dauphiné.
In addition to the bikes, the summer so far has been a hotbed for new wheel launches. Almost all top-tier wheel brands have announced new wheels already, so we'll be keeping an eye on the rolling stock of teams' bikes to ensure nothing passes us by.
AG2R Citröen Team
Road bikes: BMC Teammachine SLR01
Time trial bikes: BMC Warp TT
Groupset: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Wheels: Campagnolo
Clothing: Rosti
Saddles: Fizik
Finishing Kit: BMC
Computers: Wahoo
Alpecin-Fenix
Road bikes: Canyon Aeroad, Canyon Ultimate
Time trial bikes: Canyon Speedmax
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc
Wheels: Shimano
Clothing: Kalas Sportswear
Saddles: Fizik
Finishing Kit: Canyon
Computers: Wahoo
Astana-Premier Tech
Road bikes: Wilier Zero SLR, Wilier Filante
Time trial bikes: Wilier Turbine TT
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc
Wheels: Corima
Clothing: Giordana
Saddles: Prologo
Finishing Kit: Wilier
Computers: Garmin
B&B Hotels p/b KTM
Road bikes: KTM Revelator Lisse, KTM Revelator Alto
Time trial bikes: KTM Solus
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc
Wheels: DT Swiss
Clothing: Gobik
Saddles: Prologo
Finishing Kit: FSA
Computers: Bryton
Bahrain Victorious
Road bikes: Merida Reacto, Merida Scultura
Time trial bikes: Merida Warp TT
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc
Wheels: Vision Metron
Clothing: Ale
Saddles: Prologo
Finishing Kit: FSA, Vision, Prologo
Computers: Garmin
Bora-Hansgrohe
Road bikes: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7
Time trial bikes: Specialized S-Works Shiv
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc
Wheels: Roval
Clothing: Sportful
Saddles: Specialized
Finishing Kit: PRO, Specialized
Computers: Wahoo
Cofidis
Road bikes: De Rosa Merak, De Rosa Pininfarina SK
Time trial bikes: De Rosa TT-03
Groupset: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Wheels: Fulcrum
Clothing: Nalini
Saddles: Selle Italia
Finishing Kit: Errea
Computers: Wahoo
Deceuninck-QuickStep
Road bikes: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7
Time trial bikes: Specialized S-Works Shiv
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc
Wheels: Roval
Clothing: Vermarc
Saddles: Specialized
Finishing Kit: PRO, Specialized
Computers: Wahoo
EF Education-Nippo
Road bikes: Cannondale SuperSix Evo, Cannondale SystemSix
Time trial bikes: Cannondale SuperSlice
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc
Wheels: Vision
Clothing: Rapha
Saddles: Prologo
Finishing Kit: FSA, Vision
Computers: Garmin
Groupama-FDJ
Road bikes: Lapierre Aircode DRS, Lapierre Xelius SL
Time trial bikes: Lapierre Aerostorm DRS
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc
Wheels: Shimano Dura-Ace
Clothing: Ale
Saddles: Prologo
Finishing Kit: PRO
Computers: Garmin
Ineos Grenadiers
Road bikes: Pinarello Dogma F12 rim
Time trial bikes: Pinarello Bolide TT
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 rim
Wheels: Shimano (Lightweight & Princeton Carbonworks are non-sponsored additions)
Clothing: Castelli
Saddles: Fizik
Finishing Kit: MOST
Computers: Garmin
Intermarché-Wanty Gobert
Road bikes: Cube Litening C:68X
Time trial bikes: Cube Aerium C:68 TT
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc
Wheels: Newmen
Clothing: Santic, NoPinz
Saddles: Prologo
Finishing Kit: Cube
Computers: Bryton
Israel Start-Up Nation
Road bikes: Factor OSTRO V.A.M
Time trial bikes: Factor Slick
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc
Wheels: Black Inc
Clothing: Jinga
Saddles: Selle Italie
Finishing Kit: Black Inc
Computers: Hammerhead
Jumbo–Visma
Road bikes: Cervelo R5, Cervelo S5, Cervelo Caledonia
Time trial bikes: Cervelo P5
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Wheels: Shimano
Clothing: Agu
Saddles: Fizik
Finishing Kit: FSA
Computers: Garmin
Lotto Soudal
Road bikes: Ridley Helium, Ridley Noah Fast
Time trial bikes: Ridley Dean TT
Groupset: Campagnolo Super Record EPS, C-Bear ceramic bearings
Wheels: Campagnolo
Clothing: Vermarc
Saddles: Selle Italia
Finishing Kit: Deda
Computers: Garmin
Movistar Team
Road bikes: Canyon Ultimate, Canyon Aeroad
Time trial bikes: Canyon Speedmax
Groupset: SRAM Red eTap AXS
Wheels: Zipp
Clothing: Ale
Saddles: Fizik
Finishing Kit: Canyon
Computers: Garmin
Qhubeka Assos
Road bikes: BMC Teammachine SLR, BMC Timemachine Road
Time trial bikes: BMC Timemachine
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc, Rotor crankset
Wheels: Hunt
Clothing: Assos
Saddles: Selle Italia
Finishing Kit: BMC
Computers: Garmin
Arkéa Samsic
Road bikes: Canyon Aeroad, Canyon Ultimate
Time trial bikes: Canyon Speedmax
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc
Wheels: Shimano
Clothing: Craft
Saddles: Selle Italia
Finishing Kit: Canyon
Computers: Wahoo
Team BikeExchange
Road bikes: Bianchi Specialissima, Bianchi Oltre XR4
Time trial bikes: Bianchi Aquila TT
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc
Wheels: Shimano, Vision
Clothing: Giordana
Saddles: Fizik
Finishing Kit: FSA, Vision
Computers: Garmin
Team DSM
Road bikes: Scott Addict RC, Scott Foil RC
Time trial bikes: Scott Plasma
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc
Wheels: Shimano
Clothing: Team's own (Keep Challenging)
Saddles: PRO
Finishing Kit: Syncros
Computers: Wahoo
Total Direct Energie
Road bikes: Wilier Cento10Air, Wilier Zero SLR
Time trial bikes: Wilier Turbine
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc
Wheels: Ursus
Clothing: Nalini
Saddles: Prologo
Finishing Kit: Wilier
Computers: Garmin
Trek–Segafredo
Road bikes: Trek Madone, Trek Emonda
Time trial bikes: Trek Speed Concept
Groupset: SRAM Red eTap AXS
Wheels: Bontrager
Clothing: Santini
Saddles: Bontrager
Finishing Kit: Bontrager
Computers: Wahoo
UAE Team Emirates
Road bikes: Colnago V3Rs, Colnago Concept, Colnago C64
Time trial bikes: Colnago K-One
Groupset: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Wheels: Campagnolo
Clothing: Gobik
Saddles: Prologo
Finishing Kit: Deda
Computers: SRM
