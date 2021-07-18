Trending

Live coverage

Tour de France stage 21 – Live coverage

By

Will Mark Cavendish make history and win his 35th Tour de France stage?

Tour de France hub page

Olympic Games: Fuglsang's Tour de France wrecked by Covid vaccine

Tour de France: Van Aert storms to victory as Pogacar seals his second title

Mechanical doping claims resurface at Tour de France

How hard is the Tour de France?

Tour de France: Stage 21 route profile

(Image credit: ASO)
Refresh

We're just over an hour away from the start of the final stage of this year's Tour de France.

Mark Cavendish and his 34 Tour de France stage wins – Gallery

Mark Cavendish in his first and 34th Tour de France stage wins 13 years apart

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Another contender for today is Wout Van Aert. He won the TT, and he won the Ventoux stage but today he's going for the sprint. All of Belgium - minus Lefevere and QuickStep - will be cheering him on. Here's a photo of him gobbling up kms on his time trial bike.

SAINTEMILION FRANCE JULY 17 Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team JumboVisma during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 20 a 308km Individual Time Trial Stage from Libourne to SaintEmilion 75m Vineyards ITT LeTour TDF2021 on July 17 2021 in SaintEmilion France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

You can also bookmark our Olympic Games 2021 coverage right here. That page will have everything you need to know, and more.

We spoke to Jakob Fuglsang, on a related note. He's off to Tokyo tonight, along with a gaggle of Tour riders. He thinks that his subdued ride in the Tour is down to his second jab. He was second in Rio though, and here are his thoughts on all of the above.

Would you like to know more?

LAGHI DI CANCANO ITALY OCTOBER 22 Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 18 a 207km stage from Pinzolo to Laghi di Cancano Parco Nazionale dello Stelvio 1945m girodiitalia Giro on October 22 2020 in Laghi di Cancano Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Before we get wrapped up in Tour stuff let's spend a bit of time talking about the Olympics because despite covid cases exploding and cases now being detected in the athlete village it looks like the Games are going ahead. Here's the full schedule of events, times, and locations. For most of you, it'll mean staying up late or getting up very, very early. 

We're about 90 minutes away from the official roll out. If this is your first rodeo, the riders will amble along as they sip champagne and pose for awkward photos with their teammates. Then we'll hit Paris, the speed will increase, we'll do some laps and then we'll have a sprint. Game over.

Keep an eye out for Andre Greipel today. I don't know if he'll up there or not but the German is racing his final Tour de France and he announced just yesterday that he will be retiring at the end of the 2021 season. He's won in Paris, and he's got 13 stages to his name, and ISN, have stated that they are 'all in' for him today. 

CLLAR VEGA SPAIN MAY 21 Andr Greipel of Germany and Team Israel StartUp Nation celebrates at arrival lvaro Jos Hodeg Chagui of Colombia and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo Alexander Kristoff of Norway and UAE Team Emirates Alex Kirsch of Luxembourg and Team Trek Segafredo Rick Zabel of Germany and Team Israel StartUp Nation during the 67th Vuelta A Andalucia Ruta Del Sol 2021 Stage 4 a 1829km stage from Baza to Cllar Vega VCANDALUCIA on May 21 2021 in Cllar Vega Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

All the jerseys are wrapped up today but here's how things look in the overall standings. 

General classification after stage 20
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 80:17:00
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:20
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:02
4Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:10:01
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:13
6Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:43
7Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:12:22
8Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:15:33
9Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:16:04
10Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:18:33

All eyes on Mark Cavendish today who is aiming to set a record for the most Tour de France stage wins by a rider. He's currently tied on 34 with Eddy Merckx but win today and he'll be out in front on 35. He's won in Paris before, a number of times, but this is different, because it's not every day a rider beats one of Merckx's records. 

Tour de France 2021 - 108th Edition - 19th stage Mourenx - Libourne 207 km - 16/07/2021 - Mark Cavendish (GBR - Deceuninck - Quick-Step) - Eddy Merckx - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Good day to you. Welcome to our live race text coverage from stage 21 of the Tour de France. It's the final stage and we're finally heading to Paris.

Latest on Cyclingnews