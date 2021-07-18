Live coverage
Tour de France stage 21 – Live coverage
Will Mark Cavendish make history and win his 35th Tour de France stage?
We're just over an hour away from the start of the final stage of this year's Tour de France.
Another contender for today is Wout Van Aert. He won the TT, and he won the Ventoux stage but today he's going for the sprint. All of Belgium - minus Lefevere and QuickStep - will be cheering him on. Here's a photo of him gobbling up kms on his time trial bike.
You can also bookmark our Olympic Games 2021 coverage right here. That page will have everything you need to know, and more.
We spoke to Jakob Fuglsang, on a related note. He's off to Tokyo tonight, along with a gaggle of Tour riders. He thinks that his subdued ride in the Tour is down to his second jab. He was second in Rio though, and here are his thoughts on all of the above.
Before we get wrapped up in Tour stuff let's spend a bit of time talking about the Olympics because despite covid cases exploding and cases now being detected in the athlete village it looks like the Games are going ahead. Here's the full schedule of events, times, and locations. For most of you, it'll mean staying up late or getting up very, very early.
We're about 90 minutes away from the official roll out. If this is your first rodeo, the riders will amble along as they sip champagne and pose for awkward photos with their teammates. Then we'll hit Paris, the speed will increase, we'll do some laps and then we'll have a sprint. Game over.
Keep an eye out for Andre Greipel today. I don't know if he'll up there or not but the German is racing his final Tour de France and he announced just yesterday that he will be retiring at the end of the 2021 season. He's won in Paris, and he's got 13 stages to his name, and ISN, have stated that they are 'all in' for him today.
All the jerseys are wrapped up today but here's how things look in the overall standings.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|80:17:00
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:20
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:07:02
|4
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10:01
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:13
|6
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:43
|7
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:12:22
|8
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:15:33
|9
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:16:04
|10
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:18:33
All eyes on Mark Cavendish today who is aiming to set a record for the most Tour de France stage wins by a rider. He's currently tied on 34 with Eddy Merckx but win today and he'll be out in front on 35. He's won in Paris before, a number of times, but this is different, because it's not every day a rider beats one of Merckx's records.
Good day to you. Welcome to our live race text coverage from stage 21 of the Tour de France. It's the final stage and we're finally heading to Paris.
Tour de France stage 21 – Live coverage
