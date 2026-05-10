Giro d'Italia: Paul Magnier edges out Jonathan Milan to claim second victory on stage 3

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Dylan Groenewegen third in Sofia as Thomas Silva retains maglia rosa going into rest day

Soudal Quick-Step French rider Paul Magnier wearing the points classification mauve jersey (Maglia Ciclamino) celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 3nd stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026 - Tour of Italy cycling race between Plovdiv and Sofia, Bulgaria, on May 10, 2026. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Paul Magnier (Soudal-Quickstep) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) captured his second sprint win in three days at the Giro d'Italia, triumphing in Sofia in a three-way photo finish at the end of the race's final day in Bulgaria.

The Frenchman, clad in the maglia ciclamino of points leader, jumped from the wheel of Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) in the final 150 metres to just about edge ahead and claim victory. Four-time Giro stage winner Milan had launched too early, 250 metres from the line, and ended up in second place. Dylan Groenewegen (Unibet Rose Rockets) jumped out of the wheel to grab third place at the death.

SOFIA, BULGARIA - MAY 10: Stage winner Paul Magnier of France and Team Soudal Quick-Step - Purple Points Jersey celebrates the victory of with his teammates Ayco Bastiaens of Belgium, Gianmarco Garofoli of Italy, Andrea Raccagni Noviero of Italy, Jasper Stuyven of Belgium, Fabio Van den Bossche of Belgium, Dries Van Gestel of Belgium, Filippo Zana of Italy after the 109th Giro d&amp;amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 3 a 175km stage from Plovdiv to Sofia / #UCIWT / on May 10, 2026 in Sofia, Bulgaria. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Paul Magnier celebrates his win with his Soudal-Quickstep teammates (Image credit: Getty Images)

How it unfolded

PLOVDIV, BULGARIA - MAY 10: (L-R) Paul Magnier of France and Team Soudal Quick-Step - Purple Points Jersey, Guillermo Thomas Silva of Uruguay and Team XDS Astana - Pink Leader Jersey and Jan Christen of Switzerland and UAE Team Emirates - XRG - White Best Young Rider Jersey prior to the 109th Giro d&amp;amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 3 a 175km stage from Plovdiv to Sofia / #UCIWT / on May 10, 2026 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Points leader Paul Magnier (Soudal-Quickstep) in the ciclamo jersey, race leader Thomas Silva (XDS Astana) in the maglia rosa and best young rider Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at the start in Plovdiv (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia marked the race's final day in Bulgaria, taking the peloton on a 175km run from the nation's second city of Plovdiv to its capital, Sofia.

Along the way, the riders would face just one categorised climb, the first second-category test of the race, Borovets Pass (9.2km at 5.3%), before heading back downhill to Sofia for an expected sprint finish.

For the third day in a row, Polti-VisitMalta sent two riders up the road from the very start. Mountains classification leader Diego Pablo Sevilla – also leading the intermediate sprint and fuga competitions – was there once again to bolster his lead in all three standings, while Alessandro Tonelli became his third different companion of the race so far.

The Italian ProTeam have already justified their wildcard invite, and fellow invitees Bardiani CSF-Saber 7 also announced their presence at the race, placing Manuele Tarozzi in the break.

SOFIA, BULGARIA - MAY 10: (L-R) Alessandro Tonelli of Italy, Diego Pablo Sevilla of Spain and Team Polti VisitMalta - Blue Mountain Jersey and Manuele Tarozzi of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF 7 Saber compete in the breakaway during the 109th Giro d&amp;amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 3 a 175km stage from Plovdiv to Sofia / #UCIWT / on May 10, 2026 in Sofia, Bulgaria. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Polti VisitMalta riders Alessandro Tonelli and Diego Pablo Sevilla and Manuele Tarozzi (Team Bardiani CSF 7 Saber) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)

The trio raced to an advantage of almost four minutes in the early kilometres of the stage before a mixture of teams, including Soudal-QuickStep, XDS-Astana, and Unibet Rose Rockets, took responsibility for pacemaking at the head of the peloton and took the gap down to three minutes.

The situation remained the same on the gradual uphill run to the first intermediate sprint of the day at Dolna Banja after 86km of racing. Tarozzi led the way over the sprint, while back in the peloton, Jonathan Milan snapped up two points in fourth place.

The climb to Borovets Pass followed shortly afterwards, and the breakaway trio continued with a slightly reduced 2:30 lead. Blue jersey Sevilla led the race over the top for 18 points, taking his total to 42 for the race, well ahead of Tarozzi's 12 in second place.

XDS-Astana's Cristian Scaroni, meanwhile, jumped out of the peloton to take four points, possibly signalling his intention for the Giro. Out of the rear of the peloton, an ill Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Intermarché) was dropped by over a minute on the way up as two teammates – Joshua Giddings and Jonas Rutsch – stayed back to help him.

A quick descent off the climb took the riders into the final 50km as the peloton, now with Lidl-Trek helping out at the front and with De Lie back in the fold, closed to within a minute of the break.

The long, slightly downhill run towards Sofia lay ahead, though little had changed in the situation on the run-in. Sevilla, Tonelli, and Tarozzi continued out front with an ever decreasing lead. That gap went under 30 seconds for the first time as they reached the final 15km, while 2km later, Tarozzi edged out Sevilla at the Red Bull Kilometre.

SOFIA, BULGARIA - MAY 10: Hartthijs de Vries of Netherlands and Team Unibet Rose Rockets competes during the 109th Giro d&amp;amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 3 a 175km stage from Plovdiv to Sofia / #UCIWT / on May 10, 2026 in Sofia, Bulgaria. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Hartthijs de Vries (Unibet Rose Rockets) sets the pace at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Behind them, the sprint teams, including Lidl-Trek and Unibet Rose Rockets, were organising at the head of the peloton as the race hit Sofia and the wide, straight highway that took up much of the final 10km. They held 20 seconds at the 5km mark and kept on battling, though their time was numbered.

The break lasted into the final kilometre, but they wouldn't quite make it to the finish line and were caught with around 500 metres left to run. Lidl and Unibet took over, ready to launch their sprinters to the finish line.

It was Milan who hit the front first, going at 250 to go with Magnier right in his wheel and Groenewegen third in line. After rounding the final gentle bend, Milan looked to slightly lose some momentum, leaving Magnier to pull alongside him and then push ahead in the closing metres.

SOFIA, BULGARIA - MAY 10: (L-R) Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek, Paul Magnier of France and Team Soudal Quick-Step - Purple Points Jersey, Madis Mihkels of Estonia and Team EF Education - EasyPost sprint at finish line during the 109th Giro d&amp;amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 3 a 175km stage from Plovdiv to Sofia / #UCIWT / on May 10, 2026 in Sofia, Bulgaria. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Bike throw at the line for Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) and Paul Magnier (Soudal-Quickstep) (Image credit: Getty Images)

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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