Trending

Which GC riders lost time on stage 3 of the 2021 Tour de France

By

Carapaz and Alaphilippe stay safe as Pogacar and Thomas lose 26 seconds and Roglic drops 1:21 amid crash-filled final

Tour de France 2021 108th Edition 3rd stage Lorient Pontivy 1829 km 28062021 Primoz Roglic SLO Jumbo Visma photo POOL David StockmanBettiniPhoto2021
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) crashed hard and lost 1:21 on stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Stage 3 of the Tour de France brought another day of carnage to the peloton as multiple crashes ruined the final run to the line in Pontivy. With it came sizeable time losses for multiple general classification contenders, with some challenges possibly already over before any of the major showdowns of the race.

In the end, only Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) managed to finish among the front group with stage winner Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix).

Race favourite Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) suffered the biggest blow, falling from fourth to 20th in the standings after losing 1:21 at the finish. The Slovenian crashed nine kilometres from the line, shredding his jersey and shorts after touching Sonny Colbrelli's wheel in the peloton.

Despite a furious chase with several of his teammates – including a bloodied Steven Kruijswijk – he was unable to make it back to the peloton. The crash was more bad news in addition to the earlier loss of Robert Gesink, who abandoned after a fall.

Read more

Tour de France: Tim Merlier wins crash-marred stage 3

Thomas suffers dislocated shoulder and Gesink abandons after Tour de France crash

Tour de France: Tadej Pogacar, Primoz Roglic, Caleb Ewan and Peter Sagan among crash victims on stage 3

Tour de France: Primoz Roglic crashes with team boss stating his leader was 'bumped and sent flying'

A slew of GC men finished in the second group on the road, crossing the line 14 seconds down on the leaders. Enric Mas (Movistar), Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech), Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Pierre Latour (Team TotalEnergies) all managed to limit their losses.

The next group on the road, 26 seconds down, was led home by Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), who was held up by a crash in the peloton four kilometres from the line.

He was joined in losing 26 seconds by EF-Nippo pair Sergio Higuita and Rigoberto Urán, Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious), Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), the BikeExchange duo of Esteban Chaves and Lucas Hamilton, and Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën).

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), who dislocated his shoulder in the crash with Gesink, also finished in that same group at 26 seconds.

Movistar pairing Alejandro Valverde and Miguel Ángel López finished in the Roglič and Kruijswijk group, 1:21 down. Further back, Israel Start-Up Nation leaders Dan Martin and Michael Woods finished at 2:11, while Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) finished 2:46 down.

The stage was the end of the Tour of Bahrain Victorious rider Jack Haig, meanwhile, after he abandoned having been involved in one of the crashes in the final kilometres.

Check below for the updated overall standings featuring the major GC contenders.

General classification contenders after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 12:58:53
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:31
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:38
6Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:39
7Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:40
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
9Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:45
10Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:52
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
12David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
14Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
15Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:55
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:07
20Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:35
21Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:42
24Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious0:01:47
25Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka-NextHash 0:02:21
27Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:33
28Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
33Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:03:15
35Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
38Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:28
40Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:31
41Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:34
42Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:43
60Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:12
62Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:07:22
70Dan Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:08:30
83Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:24
91Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:11:18
97Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:48
99Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:12:17
104Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:13:41
105Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:44
107Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:14:08
159Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:25:28