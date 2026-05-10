Tro-Bro Léon: Filippo Fiorelli solos clear 3km from finish to win part-gravel Classic

Filippo Fiorelli (Visma-Lease a Bike) scored the second victory of his career at Tro-Bro Léon, the Italian coming out on top after making a solo move with just under 3km to go of the 202km part-gravel race.

The 31-year-old was making his debut at the Breton Classic as part of a strong Visma lineup, which also included Axel Zingle and Per Strand Hagenes. The trio all made the select lead group in the latter stages of the race, with the riders launching several moves in the closing laps around Lannilis.

Eventually, it was Fiorelli's attack which made the difference. He launched his move heading into the last of the 29 ribin gravel sectors on the route, going clear of the group of 11 riders which led the race at that point.

Nobody in the move, which included Fred Wright (Pinarello-Q36.5) and Benoît Cosnefroy (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), had an answer to his attack, and so he soloed home to victory.

Behind him, Breton racer Alexis Renard (Cofidis) won the sprint for second place – and the prize of a piglet statuette for best home rider – ahead of Lewis Askey (NSN), who rounded out the podium in third.

More to come...

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