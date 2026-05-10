Tro-Bro Léon: Filippo Fiorelli solos clear 3km from finish to win part-gravel Classic

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Italian triumphs at 202km Breton one-dayer ahead of Alexis Renard and Lewis Askey

LANNILIS, FRANCE - MAY 10: Filippo Fiorelli of Italy and Team Visma | Lease a Bike celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 42nd Tro-Bro Leon 2026 a 202.1km one day race from Lannilis to Lannilis on May 10, 2026 in Lannilis, France. (Photo by Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)
Filippo Fiorelli celebrates victory at the 2026 Tro-Bro Léon in Lannilis (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Filippo Fiorelli (Visma-Lease a Bike) scored the second victory of his career at Tro-Bro Léon, the Italian coming out on top after making a solo move with just under 3km to go of the 202km part-gravel race.

The 31-year-old was making his debut at the Breton Classic as part of a strong Visma lineup, which also included Axel Zingle and Per Strand Hagenes. The trio all made the select lead group in the latter stages of the race, with the riders launching several moves in the closing laps around Lannilis.

Nobody in the move, which included Fred Wright (Pinarello-Q36.5) and Benoît Cosnefroy (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), had an answer to his attack, and so he soloed home to victory.

Behind him, Breton racer Alexis Renard (Cofidis) won the sprint for second place – and the prize of a piglet statuette for best home rider – ahead of Lewis Askey (NSN), who rounded out the podium in third.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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