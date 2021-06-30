Which GC riders lost time on stage 5 time trial at the 2021 Tour de France

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) was the big winner on stage 5 of the Tour de France

After the major time losses and numerous crashes during the Grand Départ in Brittany, the fifth stage of the Tour de France brought another general classification flashpoint during the first week of the race.

The 27.2-kilometre time trial from Changé to Laval would be the first of two in this year's race, and provided another shakeup at the top of the standings, including a change in the race leadership.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) picked up where he left off at the Tour, blitzing a time trial in the white jersey, with the only difference being that he didn't take the yellow jersey.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) held on in the race lead with an equally stunning ride, and lies eight seconds up on Pogačar. Wout van Aert's (Jumbo-Visma) fourth place keeps him third overall, 30 seconds down, while Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finished with a disappointing time of 33:11 to take 14th and slip to fourth overall, 48 seconds back.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) was the next-best GC man in the time trial, taking seventh on the stage but shedding 44 seconds to his compatriot. He now lies in 10th, a massive 1:48 down.

Ineos Grenadiers co-leaders Geraint Thomas and Richard Carapaz finished 16th and 23rd at 1:18 and 1:44 behind Pogačar. Carapaz is now in ninth place, 1:44 down, while Thomas is 12th, 1:54 down.

Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-Nippo) had a good day but still shed 1:08 to Pogačar with his time of 33:08. The Colombian now seventh overall at 1:29. Astana-Premier Tech man Alexey Lutsenko rode another stunning time trial to finish 10th and move up to sixth overall, 1:21 down.

Urán's compatriots Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) and Esteban Chaves (Team BikeExchange) had poor days out, with Quintana's time of 34:36 taking him down 10 places to 18th overall at 2:45, while Chaves' 35:03 means he now lies in 22nd at 3:24.

There were mixed fortunes for the French contenders outside of Alaphilippe. Pierre Latour (Team TotalEnergies) impressed to finish 15th at 33:14 and now holds sixth place overall at 1:28. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) lost a further minute and slumps to 17th, 2:35 down.

Movistar's Enric Mas drops seven places to 14th after losing 1:49, and he's now 2:08 down. The Dutch pair of Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) disappointed to lose 1:47 and 1:49 respectively. The pair lie either side of Mas at 13th and 15th.

Elsewhere, Jakob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech) moved up one spot to 16th, 2:16 down, after riding a 33:52 for 29th, and Vincenzo Nibali's (Trek-Segafredo) 34:31 is in 19th place at 2:55.