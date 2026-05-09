Petra Stiasny ascends to glory in 'my happy place' Alto de L'Angliru at La Vuelta Femenina

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'When they announced that the Angliru would be part of the Vuelta, I had only one thing in my head' says stage 7 winner

L&#039;ANGLIRU, SPAIN - MAY 09: Stage winner Petra Stiasny of Switzerland and Team Human Powered Health attacks in the breakaway during the 12th La Vuelta Femenina 2026, Stage 7 a 132.9km stage from Pola de Laviana to L&#039;Angliru 1555m / #UCIWWT / on May 09, 2026 in Pola de Laviana, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Petra Stiasny races away from Paula Blasi to win atop the Alto de L'Angliru (Image credit: Getty Images)

Petra Stiasny (Human Powered Health) has shown her talent as a climber several times before, but more often than not, the 24-year-old Swisswoman was held back by time losses or crashes.

On the last stage of La Vuelta Femenina 2026, finishing atop the Alto L'Angliru, everything finally came together for Stiasny to take her first WorldTour victory on a climb she described as her "happy place".

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In La Vuelta Femenina, she only finished with the peloton on stage 5, being dropped on the first four stages – but she didn't suffer a crash and made it to the final stage.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our La Vuelta Femenina coverage as the likes of Anna van der Breggen, Paula Blasi, Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney and others battle it out. Don't miss any of the breaking news, reports, and analysis from one of the biggest women's stage races of the season. Find out more.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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