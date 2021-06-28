Thomas suffers dislocated shoulder and Gesink abandons after Tour de France crash

Image 1 of 2 Geraint Thomas is tended to after the crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 2 Robert Gesink was forced to abandon the Tour (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Once again, the 2021 Tour de France has been affected by a crash at the front of the peloton, with Ineos Grenadiers and Jumbo-Visma riders hitting the deck on stage 3.

Ineos co-leader Geraint Thomas was among those to crash, reportedly suffering a dislocated shoulder, while Jumbo's Robert Gesink was forced to quit the race as a result of his injuries.

The crash, which came just 37 kilometres into the 183 sprint stage from Lorient to Pontivy, came about after a touch of wheels at the front of the peloton. Thomas hit the deck first, and could be seen clutching his collarbone/shoulder area afterwards.

Gesink, meanwhile, had nowhere to go and somersaulted over Thomas. The Dutchman, a key domestique for race favourite Primož Roglič, abandoned the race soon afterwards, though his injuries have not yet been confirmed.

Tony Martin was also held up by the crash and waited for Gesink to be tended to before setting off again.

Walloon broadcaster RTBF reported that Thomas had suffered a dislocated shoulder in the crash, though that news has not yet been officially confirmed by his team.

Luke Rowe, Jonathan Castroviejo and Dylan Van Baarle dropped back and help Thomas return to the peloton, with the Welshman lying over two minutes down after the crash. Thomas made it back to the main group at 125 kilometres to go.