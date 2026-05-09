Adam Yates, Derek Gee-West among riders caught up in major crash as Giro d'Italia stage 2 is briefly neutralised

Stage 2 was neutralised following a major crash 22km from the end of the day

A host of riders were caught up in a major crash towards the end of stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia, with the race neutralised 20km from the finish as a result. The crash came on wet roads in Bulgaria, with numerous riders sliding out on a left-hand bend.

Numerous riders in the peloton were caught in a pileup 22km from the end of the rain-sodden stage from Burgas to Veliko Tarnovo.

Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Derek Gee-West (Lidl-Trek), Michael Storer (Tudor), Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious), and Rémi Cavagna (Groupama-FDJ United) were among the riders caught up in the crash.

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Well over a dozen riders fell, and shortly afterwards, the race was neutralised with all available ambulances in use at the scene.

Yates could be seen with blood and dirt on his face, while numerous other riders were being treated at the scene. His teammate Jay Vine was forced to abandon the race as a result of the crash, leaving the race on a stretcher.

At the time of writing, there have been no further confirmed reports of injuries or withdrawals as the situation unfolds.

Racing surprisingly resumed with 18km to go before all the riders caught in the crash had caught back up to the peloton.

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