Adam Yates, Derek Gee-West among riders caught up in major crash as Giro d'Italia stage 2 is briefly neutralised

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Host of riders hit the ground in major crash 22km from end of the stage, Jay Vine forced to abandon on a stretcher

Italy&#039;s race director and former cyclist Marco Velo talks with rides after a crash during the 2nd stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026 - Tour of Italy cycling race between Burgas and Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, on May 9, 2026. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Stage 2 was neutralised following a major crash 22km from the end of the day (Image credit: Getty Images)

A host of riders were caught up in a major crash towards the end of stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia, with the race neutralised 20km from the finish as a result. The crash came on wet roads in Bulgaria, with numerous riders sliding out on a left-hand bend.

Numerous riders in the peloton were caught in a pileup 22km from the end of the rain-sodden stage from Burgas to Veliko Tarnovo.

Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Derek Gee-West (Lidl-Trek), Michael Storer (Tudor), Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious), and Rémi Cavagna (Groupama-FDJ United) were among the riders caught up in the crash.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.