Lapierre launches new Xelius SL ahead of the Tour de France
By Josh Croxton
New bike with more aggressive geometry will be ridden by Groupama-FDJ throughout the three-week race
There are just three days to go until the start of the Tour de France, and the accompanying new bike launches have already begun in earnest. Today Lapierre unveiled an update to its Xelius range with the announcement of the new Xelius SL.
The new bike, which will be known as the Xelius SL3, only sees minimal visual updates over the previous version. Details of the new bike are slight, but according to the Groupama-FDJ team, it has been treated to a new, more aggressive geometry, optimised carbon construction and the addition of a new fully-integrated cockpit.
Together, those changes result in a bike that is lighter in weight - although how much lighter is yet unconfirmed. From the images, it also looks as though the floating seat stays have also been reworked somewhat.
- Tour de France bikes: who's riding what in 2021?
"The new Xelius SL3 is a technological evolution of the SL2," explained the head of Groupama-FDJ's performance unit, Frédéric Grappe. "The stiffness-comfort ratio has been optimised while improving aerodynamics and weight to meet the demands of riders. The evolution of its geometry allows [riders] to ride at high speed in complete safety while preserving excellent handling. Finally, with all of its wiring fully integrated, the SL3 refines its overall lines to become a very clean machine."
According to the team, the bike has also been given a paint scheme "in keeping with Groupama FDJ's 2022 colours," suggesting a potential switch in blue hues for the team next year.
It has also been confirmed that the bike will be ridden by Groupama-FDJ's GC leader, David Gaudu, during Saturday's Grand Depart in Brest.
"The first sensations are excellent," Gaudu exclaimed. "Reactivity, agility, the bike responds perfectly on difficult terrain. Its weight is optimised, and not to spoil anything, the new design is magnificent. I can’t wait to ride it at the Grand Départ in Brest, at home."
