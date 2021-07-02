Primoz Roglic’s Tour de France hopes fade on stage 7

Primoz Roglic’s (Jumbo-Visma) hopes of winning this year’s Tour de France took another major hit on stage 7 with last year’s runner-up dropped on the second category climb of Signal d'Uchon. The 31-year-old would eventually cross the line over nine minutes down on stage winner Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) and ahead of the Alps on stage 8 Roglic sits 9:11 off the yellow jersey in the overall standings.

The Slovenian was distanced by his GC rivals with just under 20km to go on the stage and was instantly left to his own devices as his remaining teammates decided to press on.

Roglic came into the stage sitting 10th overall at 1:48 off yellow and 1:40 down on race favourite and defending champion Tadej Pogacar.

A heavy crash on stage 3 left Roglic nursing major wounds on his left-hand side and he lost further time in the stage 5 time trial.

However, the time losses on stage 7 all but ended his dreams of winning this year’s race. On the final climb of Signal d'Uchon, and with the main breakaway up the road, Roglic began to slip back on the steepest 18 per cent slopes, as Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) put in two significant attacks.

More to follow...