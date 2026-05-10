'You still have to be careful' – Giro d'Italia riders face long evening of travel before rest day in Italy

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Riders, team staff and bikes transfer by plane to southern Italy from Bulgaria on Sunday, teams bring in fresh logistical backup

SOFIA, BULGARIA - MAY 10: (L-R) Magnus Sheffield of United States and Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team, Mikkel Bjerg of Denmark and UAE Team Emirates - XRG, Lennert Van Eetvelt of Belgium and Team Lotto Intermarche and a general view of the peloton competing during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 3 a 175km stage from Plovdiv to Sofia / #UCIWT / on May 10, 2026 in Sofia, Bulgaria. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
The Giro d'Italia peloton will leave Bulgaria to travel to Italy on Sunday evening in time for the race's first rest day on Monday (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Giro d'Italia returns to Italy on Sunday evening, with riders set for a long transfer involving a flight from Bulgaria before heading to their hotels for a first rest day on Monday prior to the stage 4 start in Catanzaro.

But if the 1,000km transfer, complete with a time change and a flight of an hour and 45 minutes, sounds like a fairly daunting affair, the general expectation is for it to be fairly straightforward – unlike a couple of decades ago, when it was much more of a hit-and-miss affair.

"I remember my first Giro, and the year we started in, where was it – La Maddalena," Jayco-AlUla sports director Steve Cummings recalls of the 2007 race, which began on a small island off another island, Sardinia, several hundred kilometres west of the Italian mainland.

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This Sunday evening – albeit with the major caveat, Cummings added, of what actually happens to the flights – the expectation is for the exit from Bulgaria to be straightforward, with each team having 18 seats allotted to them for each Sunday evening flight. Eight are for the teams still with a full quota of riders, and a further 10 for staff.

What will stay in Bulgaria for all the teams are the vehicles – team cars, buses and mechanics' trucks – which, in many cases, will then be used at the five-day Tour de Hongrie, Cummings says.

"We've only got seven riders going across to Italy, because we lost Andrea Vendrame, but there's only a number of staff going across [including three directeurs sportifs – Ed.]

As for the riders themselves, Cummings expects most to be in the team hotels by midnight Italian time, with on-the-move meals – some provided by organisers, others by the team's chefs – consumed at the airport during the wait.