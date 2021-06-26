Tour de France: Spectator causes mass crash on stage 1 with Roglic taken down

Primoz Roglic and Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) were among just two of the fallers in a massive crash on stage 1 of the Tour de France. The incident took place with 45km to go.

The incident appeared to be caused by a spectator on the side of the road, with the Jumbo-Visma team the most heavily involved. The Dutch team were on the ride of the road when a fan, holding a sign, took out Tony Martin.

The German was riding second wheel at the time and was the first faller. When he hit the deck it caused a huge ripple through the peloton with dozens of riders either held up taken down.

Martin had no time to move out of the way, as the spectator – who wasn’t looking at the bunch – held their sign over the road. The peloton quickly neutralized the stage to allow riders to receive medical treatment.

Martin was able to remount and start the stage again. Caleb Ewan, Jack Haig and Miguel Angel Lopez were among the other riders held up.

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) and Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates), Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) were all also involved in the pile-up but got back up to continue racing.

More to follow...