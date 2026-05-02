Glory days: Netcompany-Ineos start the long battle to revive past Grand Tour success at the Giro d'Italia

Late in the evening of the last Sunday of May 2021, when Egan Bernal and a small host of friends, team staff and admirers filed into the press room in central Milan's plush Palazzo dei Giureconsulti as the winner of that year's Giro d'Italia, it felt like the almost inevitable continuation of what had already been a decade of Sky/Ineos Grenadiers Grand Tour dominance.

Things are never as simple as they sometimes look in cycling, though, and seven Tour de France victories from 2012 to 2019 and three other Grand Tour wins in the same period had already seen challenges to that particular narrative – major ones, too.

For one thing, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) had put an abrupt stop to Sky/Ineos domination of the Tour in 2020, and almost equally significantly, neither of the riders alongside the Slovenian in Paris that autumn were Ineos riders, either. The second big development was that although Bernal's victory was Ineos' second straight Giro title after Tao Geoghegan Hart in 2020, and the team's third in four years, he made it very sound like anything but business as usual for himself or his squad.

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Rather, the Colombian himself was keen to talk about how the 2021 Giro had acted as a conduit for him to regain his enjoyment in the sport after conquering the Tour de France 'too soon'. That was because, at 22 in 2019, Bernal had been the youngest Tour champion since 1909 – and rather than drive him on, getting to cycling's pinnacle had left him suddenly feeling purposeless.

Or as he said in his Milan press conference: "Handling what it felt like after winning the Tour was really hard, it was harder than to win it. So winning this [2021] Giro is a marvellous thing, an explosion of so many emotions.

"I have found again what was lost," he added, referring to a rediscovery of new motivation that would enable him to move on with his career again and succeed. Or as he put it, "I'm back in the game."

And as for Ineos? The 2021 Giro d'Italia, it turned out, ended up being – at least for now – the end of a seemingly unstoppable Grand Tour victory factory production line.

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After 12 Grand Tour wins in 11 years, there have been three podium finishes in the Giro and two in the Tour, three of those thanks to the now-retired Geraint Thomas and two courtesy of Richard Carapaz (now EF Education-EasyPost). But UAE Team Emirates, Visma-Lease a Bike and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe suddenly combined to put the uppermost step of the Grand Tours out of reach completely.

By 2023, when Visma became the first squad ever to win all three Grand Tours in a single year, something long desired by Sky back in the day, it felt like there was little chance of a turning back of the clock.

And yet. It may be that five years have come and gone since Bernal's last Giro win, but Bernal is back in Italy, co-leading a GC Ineos challenge and in what he told reporters in the Tour of his Alps was better condition, too, than when he started the Giro last year, when he finished seventh overall.

On the personal front, to say there have been alterations to the nature to Bernal's Giro candidature compared to 2021 is an understatement of major proportions, though. Since that emotive press conference in the hallowed halls of the Palazzo dei Giureconsulti, his near-fatal accident in January 2022 and the 20 different fractures he suffered that day all pushed him back to a radically different starting point regarding Grand Tour participations from then on, let alone contending for victory.