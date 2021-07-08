Trending

Peter Sagan abandons the Tour de France

Seven-time green jersey winner leaves with knee pain ahead of stage 12 to Nimes

Peter Sagan involved in a crash during stage 3
Peter Sagan did not start stage 12 of the 2021 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was forced to abandon the Tour de France before the start of stage 12 to Nimes due to a worsening  knee injury. 

The three-time world champion crashed with Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) in the stage 3 sprint to Pontivy, with a chainring digging into his right knee. 

He raced on and gradually recovered but revealed before the start in Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux on Thursday that he had recently worsened his injuries, forcing him to quit the Tour de France.       

"It’s not very nice to be leaving," Sagan said as his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates lined up for the start but he prepared to head home.  

"The injury I had after the first stage seemed to be getting better and better but then I hit the knee against the handlebars again two days ago in the sprint and it’s swollen. I can’t bend my leg."

“There’s nothing I can do but take some rest and get better. If you can't move your leg, where can you go? 

This was Sagan’s tenth Tour de France and he was chasing an eighth green points jersey. The only Tour he failed to finish was in 2017 when he clashed Mark Cavendish in the sprint in Vittel. The Manxman crashed into the barriers, fracturing his shoulder and Sagan was disqualified from the Tour only later to be cleared of wrongdoing by the UCI after threats of legal action. 