A new generation in women’s cycling shines at La Vuelta Femenina, SD Worx-Protime still a strong team, attacks, and crashes

The seven-day Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour.es saw Paula Blasi (UAE Team ADQ) become the first Spanish winner of the race as a young generation of riders took charge. Franziska Koch (FDJ United-Suez) continued to impress after a stand-out spring campaign, and SD Worx-Protime showed that they are still one of the best teams in women’s cycling. We also look back on the aggressive racing and, unfortunately, on the crashes.

A changing of the guard

I am now in my ninth season of covering women’s road cycling, and for much of that time, races saw the same main protagonists. Now and then, a new rider would move into the top echelon of the sport, but there was no generational break as the ‘old’ names still dominated the results sheets and race reports.

Apparently, women’s road cycling is like a ketchup bottle, and at this Vuelta Femenina, there was a flood of riders aged 20 to 25 taking centre stage and confirming their abilities to not only contend against the best in the peloton but beat the ‘old guard’.

Latest Videos From

Stage 3 winner Cédrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) had already established herself at the top of the sport. However, she is still only 24 years old, a month younger than her teammate Noemi Rüegg, who has been extremely consistent for the past two seasons but still lacked that big victory until she won the opening stage.

For 25-year-old Shari Bossuyt (AG Insurance-Soudal), stage 2 was her first WorldTour victory in a difficult sprint, coming from behind with astonishing speed. Bossuyt’s teammate Lore De Schepper, still only 20 years old, wore the white jersey for three days and finished 11th overall.

Sarah Van Dam (Visma-Lease a Bike) assumed her team’s sprint leadership after Marianne Vos crashed, and the 24-year-old Canadian showed that she is more than an outsider if a hilly race comes down to a reduced sprint.

After four years with numerous setbacks, Petra Stiasny (Human Powered Health) finally got her breakthrough victory as the 24-year-old minuscule climber soared up L’Angliru. Marion Bunel (Visma-Lease a Bike) stayed out of trouble on the first five stages (an often underestimated skill for a GC climber) and then climbed to third place overall on the final two days.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And last but absolutely not least, there was Paula Blasi (UAE Team ADQ). The 23-year-old continued her meteoric rise that started three weeks ago when she took a surprise breakaway victory in the Amstel Gold Race. On Les Praeres, Blasi was the last rider to lose contact with Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime), and where others would be overjoyed with a second place, she seemed almost disappointed not to be able to follow one of the greatest women’s cyclists in history all the way to the finish.

The following day on L’Angliru, Blasi hit back, this time distancing Van der Breggen herself to win the GC. It was the final Vuelta for Blasi’s teammate Mavi García, and the 42-year-old, having been the torchbearer for Spanish women’s cycling for so many years, can retire happy in the knowledge that Blasi is there to carry on.

Franziska Koch truly is cycling’s new Swiss Army knife