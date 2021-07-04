Tour de France: Which GC riders lost time on stage 9 summit finish at Tignes

Another day in the mountains at the Tour de France brought another win for the breakaway in grim conditions as Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën) proved the strongest from the early breakaway to clinch a stage win on his race debut.

Minutes down the mountain, though, maillot jaune Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and the rest of the general classification resumed hostilities as the battle for the podium spots behind the Slovenian kicked off.

He once again proved the strongest of the GC men, as if that was in any doubt after the events of stage 8, responding to an attempt by Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) to put him under pressure at the four-kilometre mark before simply riding away from his rivals for the second day in succession.

While O'Connor slotted into the second place vacated by Jumbo-Visma's Wout van Aert at 2:01 behind Pogačar as the only man within five minutes of the race lead, the 22-year-old gained a over half a minute on the riders who had accompanied him in the GC group.

Finishing in sixth on the stage, 6:02 down on O'Connor, Pogačar put 32 seconds into Carapaz, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Enric Mas (Movistar), and Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-Nippo).

Urán now lies third overall, 5:18 behind the leader, while Vingegaard follows at 5:32 ahead of Carapaz a second behind and Mas on 5:47.

Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) remains in seventh place – the only non-mover in the top 10 aside from Pogačar – having lost 45 seconds to him. Another 45 seconds would pass before David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) finished – the Frenchman drops a place to 10th at 7:22.

His compatriot, the best Frenchman on the stage Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), moves up to ninth after finishing fourth on the day 26 seconds up on Pogačar. Meanwhile, Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) drops five places to eighth having finished four seconds down on Gaudu.