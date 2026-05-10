Trofee Maarten Wynants: Gladys Verhulst-Wild leads AG Insurance-Soudal one-two in sprint finish

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Frenchwoman leads home Marith Vanhove as Scarlett Souren rounds out podium

FOURMIES, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 14: Gladys Verhulst-Wild of France and Team AG Insurance-Soudal competes during the 6th La Choralis Fourmies Feminine - 2025 a 123.1km one day race from Fourmies to Fourmies on September 14, 2025 in Fourmies, France. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
Gladys Verhulst-Wild pictured at La Choralis Fourmies Feminine 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Gladys Verhulst-Wild won her first race in three years at the Trofee Maarten Wynants on Sunday, the French racer leading home an AG Insurance-Soudal one-two in Helchteren.

Verhulst-Wild was the quickest finisher in the bunch sprint to end the flat 116.6km race, while her teammate Marith Vanhove sprinted to second place in the 92-rider group.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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