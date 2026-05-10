Trofee Maarten Wynants: Gladys Verhulst-Wild leads AG Insurance-Soudal one-two in sprint finish

Gladys Verhulst-Wild won her first race in three years at the Trofee Maarten Wynants on Sunday, the French racer leading home an AG Insurance-Soudal one-two in Helchteren.

Verhulst-Wild was the quickest finisher in the bunch sprint to end the flat 116.6km race, while her teammate Marith Vanhove sprinted to second place in the 92-rider group.

Scarlett Souren (VolkerWessels) rounded out the podium ahead of Anna Vanderaerden (Fenix-Premier Tech Development Team).

The triumph is Verhulst-Wild's first since she won La Picto - Charentaise in August 2023. It's her team's third of the current season.

"I'm so happy to win here. It feels like a victory over myself because I've come a long way after last season and then my Classics campaign, which didn't go as I had hoped," Verhulst-Wild said.

"So tonight, I'm really happy to finally raise my arms again. The girls did an amazing job today, and it's really special to finish it off together like this."

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