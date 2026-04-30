Jonas Vingegaard the clear frontrunner, but who will emerge as his biggest challenger? – Analysing the favourites for the Giro d'Italia

The first men's Grand Tour of the 2026 season is quickly approaching at the Giro d'Italia, with the Grande Partenza in Bulgaria set to kick start three weeks of thrilling racing all the way to Rome between some of the best riders in the world.

Last year's race was won in stunning fashion by Simon Yates, who came full circle with an emotional triumph in Sestriere, via the Colle delle Finestre, burying his demons from seven years prior. But after his shock retirement in January, the Brit won't be back to defend his title. And neither of the other podium finishers will be either, with Isaac del Toro set to ride his first Tour de France, and Richard Carapaz still recovering from surgery to remove a perineal cyst.

However, in their absence will be a very strong start list competing for the maglia rosa, as always at La Corsa Rosa, but with a clear standout: Visma-Lease a Bike's Jonas Vingegaard, who will be looking to become only the eighth male rider in history to win all three Grand Tours.

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