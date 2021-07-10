Tour de France: Michael Woods crashes in the breakaway on stage 14

Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) helped create the day's main breakaway on stage 14 of the Tour de France but his chances of victory were hampered by a downhill crash.

The Canadian hit the deck with 50km remaining when he slipped out on a gentle left-hand bend.

He took the impact on his upper left leg, which ripped his shorts and left him with road rash.

Woods was leading the 14-man breakaway at the time and while Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-QuickStep) had to swerve to avoid him, none of the others were caught up.

Woods quickly remounted and set about chasing back on, although he looked far from comfortable as the road continued to snake downhill.

Several kilometres later, as the road began to flatten out, he managed to regain contact with the breakaway, shortly before Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) launched a solo attack.

Woods had helped form the day's break on the Col de Montségur and had moved into the virtual lead of the mountains classification after battling with Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) for KOM points on the trio of short mid-race climbs.

Woods is hunting a first Tour de France stage victory after coming close in the Alps last weekend, where he was third on the stage to Le Grand Bornand.

