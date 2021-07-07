Tour de France: All the riders who have abandoned on the Mont Ventoux stage
By Cyclingnews
A full list of riders who have left the race since the Grand Depart in Brest
A viciously difficult Tour de France stage with double ascents of the Mont Ventoux spelled the end of the line for a number of riders before they even reached the first trip over the Giant of Provence. Miles Scotson (Groupama-FDJ), Tiesj Benoot (DSM), Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma), Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Clémént Russo and Dan McLay (Arkéa-Samsic) all climbed off on stage 11.
Martin was the first to abandon after suffering a crash in the opening kilometres. The German was already the victim of the mass crash on stage 1 when he ran into the sign held by a spectator, who has since been charged in the incident.
Next came Russo, who made it through the aggressive first hour of racing before getting in the team car. Van der Sande dropped out on the category 1 Col de Liguiére with Miles Scotson (Groupama-FDJ) following soon after. Benoot abandoned on the first ascent of the Mont Ventoux, having struggled through the first week with injuries from crashes on the opening stage.
Scotson's abandon leaves Groupama-FDJ with only four left in the race after Arnaud Démare and Jacopo Guarnieri missed the time cut on stage 9, while Ignatas Konovalovas has been in hospital since his crash in the opening stage with a concussion and other injuries.
The abandons have so far totaled 26 in the Tour de France. Van der Sande is the third from Lotto Soudal to leave after Caleb Ewan crashed out on stage 4 and Jasper De Buyst departed on stage 9. Martin is Jumbo-Visma's third to leave the race after Robert Gesink on stage 3 and Primož Roglič on stage 9. McLay and Russo make it three for Arkéa-Samsic's after Anthony Delaplace (stage 9).
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|DNF
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM
|DNF
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|DNS
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|DNF
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|DNS
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|DNS
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|OTL
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|OTL
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|DNS
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNF
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNF
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|OTL
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|DNF
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|OTL
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|OTL
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Qhubeka NextHash
|OTL
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|OTL
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|DNS
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|DNF
|Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|DNF
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|DNF
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|DNF
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
