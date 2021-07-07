Trending

Tour de France: All the riders who have abandoned on the Mont Ventoux stage

By

A full list of riders who have left the race since the Grand Depart in Brest

The gruppetto on stage 11 of the Tour de France
The gruppetto on stage 11 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

A viciously difficult Tour de France stage with double ascents of the Mont Ventoux spelled the end of the line for a number of riders before they even reached the first trip over the Giant of Provence. Miles Scotson (Groupama-FDJ), Tiesj Benoot (DSM), Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma), Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Clémént Russo and Dan McLay (Arkéa-Samsic) all climbed off on stage 11.

Martin was the first to abandon after suffering a crash in the opening kilometres. The German was already the victim of the mass crash on stage 1 when he ran into the sign held by a spectator, who has since been charged in the incident.

Next came Russo, who made it through the aggressive first hour of racing before getting in the team car. Van der Sande dropped out on the category 1 Col de Liguiére with Miles Scotson (Groupama-FDJ) following soon after. Benoot abandoned on the first ascent of the Mont Ventoux, having struggled through the first week with injuries from crashes on the opening stage.

Scotson's abandon leaves Groupama-FDJ with only four left in the race after Arnaud Démare and Jacopo Guarnieri missed the time cut on stage 9, while Ignatas Konovalovas has been in hospital since his crash in the opening stage with a concussion and other injuries.

The abandons have so far totaled 26 in the Tour de France. Van der Sande is the third from Lotto Soudal to leave after Caleb Ewan crashed out on stage 4 and Jasper De Buyst departed on stage 9. Martin is Jumbo-Visma's third to leave the race after Robert Gesink on stage 3 and Primož Roglič on stage 9. McLay and Russo make it three for Arkéa-Samsic's after Anthony Delaplace (stage 9).

Stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
DNFIgnatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
DNFJasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM
DNFCyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM

Stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
DNSMarc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team

Stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
DNFRobert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
DNFJack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

Stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
DNSCaleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal

Stage 9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
DNSPrimoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
OTLArnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
OTLJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
DNSMathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
DNFTim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
DNFNans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
OTLAnthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
DNFJasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
OTLStefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
OTLNicholas Dlamini (RSA) Qhubeka NextHash
OTLLoïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
OTLBryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM

Stage 10
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
DNSJonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

Stage 11
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
DNFTony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
DNFClément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
DNFTiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
DNFTosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFDaniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
DNFMiles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ