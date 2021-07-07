Tour de France: All the riders who have abandoned on the Mont Ventoux stage

A viciously difficult Tour de France stage with double ascents of the Mont Ventoux spelled the end of the line for a number of riders before they even reached the first trip over the Giant of Provence. Miles Scotson (Groupama-FDJ), Tiesj Benoot (DSM), Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma), Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Clémént Russo and Dan McLay (Arkéa-Samsic) all climbed off on stage 11.

Martin was the first to abandon after suffering a crash in the opening kilometres. The German was already the victim of the mass crash on stage 1 when he ran into the sign held by a spectator, who has since been charged in the incident.

Next came Russo, who made it through the aggressive first hour of racing before getting in the team car. Van der Sande dropped out on the category 1 Col de Liguiére with Miles Scotson (Groupama-FDJ) following soon after. Benoot abandoned on the first ascent of the Mont Ventoux, having struggled through the first week with injuries from crashes on the opening stage.

Scotson's abandon leaves Groupama-FDJ with only four left in the race after Arnaud Démare and Jacopo Guarnieri missed the time cut on stage 9, while Ignatas Konovalovas has been in hospital since his crash in the opening stage with a concussion and other injuries.

The abandons have so far totaled 26 in the Tour de France. Van der Sande is the third from Lotto Soudal to leave after Caleb Ewan crashed out on stage 4 and Jasper De Buyst departed on stage 9. Martin is Jumbo-Visma's third to leave the race after Robert Gesink on stage 3 and Primož Roglič on stage 9. McLay and Russo make it three for Arkéa-Samsic's after Anthony Delaplace (stage 9).

Stage 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result DNF Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ DNF Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM DNF Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM

Stage 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result DNS Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team

Stage 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result DNF Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma DNF Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

Stage 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result DNS Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal

Stage 9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result DNS Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma OTL Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ OTL Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ DNS Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix DNF Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix DNF Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team OTL Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic DNF Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal OTL Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech OTL Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Qhubeka NextHash OTL Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux OTL Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM

Stage 10 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result DNS Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux