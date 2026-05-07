Who can beat Jonathan Milan? Analysing the sprinters of the Giro d'Italia

Dylan Groenewegen, Jonathan Milan, and Kaden Groves are among the fastest sprinters lining up at the 2026 Giro d'Italia

Most attention in the build-up to this year's Giro d'Italia has been focussed on the top GC riders at the race, with Jonas Vingegaard leading the way in the battle for the overall victory.

Beyond the Dane, racing the Giro for the first time, lie a host of other maglia rosa hopefuls, including Giulio Pellizzari, Egan Bernal, and Adam Yates.

But the three weeks of racing in Bulgaria and Italy will provide opportunities for riders behind the GC men. For a start, the Giro d'Italia route features a week's worth of sprint stages with sprinter-friendly finishes in Sofia, Naples, Milan, and Rome filling out the parcours.

Latest Videos From

Stages 1, 3, 4, 6, 12, 15, and 21 should all feature a battle between the fastmen at the finish. So who will be battling for those stages and the maglia ciclamino?

Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek)

Jonathan Milan was a dominant sprint force at the 2024 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

2026 results

AlUla Tour – two wins, points jersey

UAE Tour – three wins, points jersey

TIrreno-Adriatico – one win

With six Grand Tour stage victories and three points jerseys on his palmarès (four and two of those at the Giro), Jonathan Milan stands head and shoulders above the other sprint contenders at this year's Giro d'Italia.

Three years ago, the Italian broke through with a stage win in San Salvo and four second places en route to a dominant maglia ciclamino win. A year later, he won three of seven sprints in Italy and finished second in the other four.

Last summer, he did much the same at the Tour as two wins and two second places delivered him the famous green jersey. He started this season similarly at the AlUla Tour and UAE Tour, and looks heavy favourite to repeat that this month.

Lidl-Trek are targeting the Giro GC with Derek Gee-West and Giulio Ciccone, too. However, they still have room to provide Milan with the best lead-out in the race with Simone Consonni, Max Walscheid, and Tim Torn Teutenberg among the riders at his disposal.

If all goes to plan, Milan will reach Rome with the opening pink jersey, a handful more stage wins, and another points jersey to his name.

Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep)

Paul Magnier's most recent win came at the Volta ao Algarve in February (Image credit: Getty Images)

2026 results

Volta ao Algarve – two wins, points jersey

Clàssica Comunitat Valenciana – second

22-year-old Paul Magnier returns to the Giro d'Italia after making his Grand Tour debut here last May. Last time out, the young French talent picked up a third place in Naples and scored two other top-10 finishes.

He finished last season in flying form, albeit at a lower level, picking up 18 wins from June onwards, including a dominant run of 13 wins from 17 race days across the Tour of Slovakia, CRO Race, and Tour of Guangxi.

Magnier is seeking to step up to the next level in 2026, even if he lines up as the seventh-youngest rider on the start list in Nessebar.

He won't have Soudal-QuickStep's 'A Team' around him in Italy, but he should be their main chance at a result with the experienced Jasper Stuyven among the riders on hand to help.

Dylan Groenewegen (Unibet Rose Rockets)

Dylan Groenewegen delivered Unibet Rose Rockets' first WorldTour win at the Ronde Van Brugge (Image credit: Getty Images)

2026 results

Clàssica Comunitat Valenciana – win

Bredene Koksijde Classic – win

GP Monseré – win

Ronde Van Brugge – win

Clásica de Almería - third

Dylan Groenewegen was one of several big names added to the Unibet Rose Rockets squad over the winter, joining the likes of Wout Poels, Victor Lafay, and Clément Venturini on the incoming list.

So far, the Dutchman has been by far the most successful of the additions, and is quite easily the best transfer in the team's young history. He's picked up four of their five wins in 2026, including their first-ever WorldTour triumph at the Ronde Van Brugge.

He'll lead a versatile lineup for the French-registered squad at their Grand Tour debut in Italy and once again looks their best bet for a good result.

The 32-year-old has 81 pro wins on his palmarès, a total that includes six Tour de France stages, so he has the experience and know-how to win at this level. Beating Milan will be a major challenge, but he could well win another stage on his return to the Giro after five years.

Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Intermarché)

Arnaud De Lie is making his debut at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

2026 results

Famenne Ardenne Classic – win

Tirreno-Adriatico – one second place

In Flanders Fields – fourth

Belgian hopeful Arnaud De Lie has endured an up-and-down past year or so, with illness and injury dogging him at various points. He'll head to his Giro debut in good spirits off the back of a win last weekend at the hilly Famenne Ardenne Classic, though.

The 24-year-old hasn't yet risen to the superstardom he threatened following a string of breakthrough rides during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. However, he has nonetheless racked up some big results on his palmarès, including the GP Québec, Bretagne Classic, and Renewi Tour.

Those career highlights suggest his strengths lie in the hillier races, and that's true, but he still has the speed to compete in flat finishes. Two starts at the Tour de France have seen him pick up nine top-five finishes, though he hasn't yet sped to that one big sprint win.

That might come this month, though the pure speed of Milan will be tough to overcome. A day like stage 2, with its Classics-friendly profile, might see De Lie excel where pure sprinters are dropped.

Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Premier Tech)

Kaden Groves showed his versatility with a breakaway stage win at last year's Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

2026 results

Volta ao Algarve – one seventh place

With 10 Grand Tour stage wins – plus two Vuelta points jerseys – spread across all three Grand Tours, Kaden Groves is arguably the most successful sprinter in the Giro sprint line-up this year.

Two of those victories have come in Italy, with a triumph in Salerno three years ago followed by one in Naples last May. He's hoping to add at least one more in the coming weeks, with that finish in Naples once again among the upcoming stages.

This season, Groves has struggled with a knee injury after a crash at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, but he says he's fully recovered and ready to battle for the win from stage 1 in Bulgaria.

If Alpecin know one thing, it's how to win sprints, even if Groves won't have his team's strongest lead-out train in front of him in Italy. A train featuring the likes of Edward Planckaert, Jensen Plowright, and Johan Price-Pejtersen is one of the strongest on the start list, however.

Tobias Lund Andresen (Decathlon CMA CGM)

Tobias Lund Andresen has already been successful in Italy this season with a win at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)

2026 results

Tour Down Under – win, two second places, one third place, points jersey

Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race – win

Tirreno-Adriatico – one win

In Flanders Fields – second

Austrian climber Felix Gall is Decathlon's main man at the Giro as he seeks a possible podium battle on the road to Rome. Danish sprinter Tobias Lund Andresen is the French squad's option on the flat days, however, where he'll be aiming at his first Grand Tour stage victory.

The 23-year-old is racing his third Grand Tour following an appearance at the Giro two years ago and the Tour last summer. His best result at either came in France as he took third place behind Milan in Valence.

Lund Andresen is still progressing as a rider, though, and he beat Milan and De Lie to win a stage of Tirreno-Adriatico two months ago. Add to that a string of top results in Australia to start the year and four top-seven placings across Opening Weekend and the later Flanders Classics, and he looks to be growing into a top rider.

The Giro d'Italia will be another test and another win – his fourth of 2026 – would equal a successful outing.