<p id="elk-ef6d9112-128d-477d-b480-fbf0df8e946e">It was a surprise on April Fool's Day that the announcement of Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) wasn't a joke and very definitely is happening! Whether you like how they did the announcement or not, it captured the attention of the cycling world!</p><p>&gt;&gt;&gt; <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.cyclingnews.com/pro-cycling/teams-riders/i-deliberately-got-rid-of-my-social-media-for-two-weeks-remco-evenepoel-addresses-drama-of-surprise-tour-of-flanders-debut-and-says-he-wouldnt-be-starting-if-victory-wasnt-possible/" target="_blank"><strong>'I deliberately got rid of my social media for two weeks' &ndash; Remco Evenepoel addresses drama of surprise Tour of Flanders debut and says he wouldn't be starting if victory wasn't possible</strong></a></p><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-e2997f55-492c-4b06-a047-118fa69e4217"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:7039px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:66.67%;"><img id="EpeEMUPeVXkyiWBiWyugWE" name="GettyImages-2269011268" alt="Belgian Remco Evenepoel of Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe pictured during a press conference of the Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe cycling team ahead of the Ronde van Vlaanderen / Tour des Flandres / Tour of Flanders cycling race, Friday 03 April 2026 in Ledegem. The 110th edition of the cycling race will take place on Sunday 5th April. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/EpeEMUPeVXkyiWBiWyugWE.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="7039" height="4693" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Getty Images)</span></figcaption></figure><a id="elk-seasonal" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>