Tour de France: Primoz Roglic crashes with team boss stating his leader was 'bumped and sent flying'

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) crashed with 10km on stage 3 of the Tour de France.

Last year’s runner-up hit the deck after a touch of wheels, sparking a frantic chase for him and his teammates.

Jumbo-Visma had already lost Robert Gesink earlier in the race with the veteran climber crashing out of the race inside the opening 40km of the stage.

Four teammates quickly dropped back to support Roglič, who came into the stage sitting third overall in the race for the yellow jersey.

Roglič crossed the line battered and bruised 1:21 down on stage winner Tim Merlier (Alpecin Fenix). He wasn't the only rider to lose time, with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) involved in a fall with just under 4km to go.

At the finish, Roglič and his teammate Steven Kruijswijk both needed medical assistance. The Dutch rider required stitches for a gash in his hand while Roglčc was transported away for x-rays. According to journalists on the ground, the Slovenian was walking with a limp due to the injuries he sustained.



Jumbo-Visma boss Richard Plugge was obviously disappointed with the outcome of the stage and suggested that a rider from a rival team had pushed Roglic.

"He’s bruised and sore as a minimum and we’ll check him at the hospital. We have to check with x-rays and that’s why we wait for an ambulance. The other guys say that there was a rider who bumped him and who made him fly. With the last 18km downhill, right roads…" the Dutch boss said.



More to come…