Nic Dlamini misses Tour de France time cut by 40 minutes but fights to reach Tignes

While Tadej Pogačar dominates the Tour de France with apparent ease and total control, the other end of the results highlighted a different picture - one of suffering and pride, and arguably even more admirable than the dominant race leader.

Cyclingnews saw how a handful of riders sprinted up the final kilometres of the climb to Tignes on stage 9, just finishing inside the time limit, while Groupama-FDJ sprinter Arnaud Démare and six others failed to make it and were cruelly excluded from the race on the eve of the first rest day in the Alps.

Nic Dlamini (Qhubeka NextHash) crossed the line alone, finishing after seven o’clock, and an hour and 25 minutes after Ben O’Connor (AG2R-Citroen) won the stage. He was 40 minutes outside the time limit of 37:20, calculated from 14 per cent of the stage winner’s time of 5:04:03. There are now only 165 riders left in the Tour de France.

Dlamini was riding his maiden Tour de France and was making history as the first Black South African to compete in the sport’s biggest race. He is a role model for many in South Africa, especially in the townships, where he grew up and now tries to inspire other Black riders.

Dlamini crashed early in the 144km mountain stage to Tignes but proudly refused to climb off and throw in the towel. He fought on to the finish and was cheered as he crossed the line, even after most fans had headed home and crews had started to break down the finish area.

Race commissaries occasionally consider special circumstances and allow a rider to continue in a race despite finishing outside the time cut. But with Dlamini losing so much time, they had little choice but to list him as OTL (Outside Time Limit) in the official results.

"I wanted to honour my dream to ride the Tour," the Qhubeka NextHash team reported Dlamini as saying, also citing their motto 'Ubuntu: I am because we are' to show Dlamini’s and the team’s spirit.