Tour de France prize money: The teams and riders ranked
By Laura Weislo
Mark Cavendish has raked in the most cash with two stage wins
Mark Cavendish has won two stages of the Tour de France and thanks to the €11,000 on offer for being first across the line each day, the Deceuninck-QuickStep rider has claimed the biggest piece of the €2,288,450 prize purse pie so far.
Cavendish has also earned €300 for each of his three days in the green points classification leader's jersey and another €500 for the intermediate sprint on stage 4, bringing his total earnings so far to €23,400.
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), winner of the stage 5 individual time trial, has earned a total of €20,580 between his stage placings, the daily prize for best young rider on the stage (€500) and as leader of the best young riders' classification for all six stages (€300 each day).
Race leader Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) is third on the prize list so far, bringing in €16,730 thanks to his stage placings, five days in the maillot jaune (€500 each), two mountain primes on stage 2 and a day in the polka dot jersey (although he wore yellow).
The Tour de France offers incentives for riders to go on the attack, with €2,000 each day for the most combative and €20,000 for the overall most aggressive rider. That might explain why Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) spent so much energy in the two-man breakaway on stage 6. He also picked up €1500 for the intermediate sprint and a €200 prize for being first over the day's only mountain climb.
There are €601,650 in prizes each day for stage finishes and €1,138,800 split between the top 160 riders in the final general classification in Paris. The overall winner of the race will earn €500,000. Teams share their prizes between riders and staff.
|Pos.
|Rider
|Prizes (€)
|1
|Mark Cavendish
|23400
|2
|Tadej Pogacar
|20580
|3
|Mathieu van der Poel
|16730
|4
|Jasper Philipsen
|15300
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe
|14650
|6
|Tim Merlier
|11730
|7
|Nacer Bouhanni
|11100
|8
|Michael Matthews
|7950
|9
|Primoz Roglic
|6330
|10
|Ide Schelling
|5800
|11
|Stefan Küng
|5500
|12
|Jonas Vingegaard
|3970
|13
|Edward Theuns
|3900
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet
|3700
|15
|Brent Van Moer
|3500
|16
|Michael Schär
|2500
|17
|Wout Van Aert
|2470
|18
|Sonny Colbrelli
|2410
|19
|Wilco Kelderman
|2330
|20
|Cees Bol
|2230
|Pos.
|Team
|Prizes (€)
|1
|Alpecin-Fenix
|44060
|2
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|41300
|3
|Jumbo-Visma
|24570
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|21120
|5
|Bahrain Victorious
|12020
|6
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|11700
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|10290
|8
|Team BikeExchange
|8790
|9
|Groupama-FDJ
|8540
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|6900
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|6270
|12
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6200
|13
|Team DSM
|3610
|14
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3400
|15
|EF Education-Nippo
|3150
|16
|Ineos Grenadiers
|2460
|17
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2450
|18
|Cofidis
|2430
|19
|TotalEnergies
|2400
|20
|Movistar Team
|1940
|21
|Israel Start-up Nation
|1780
|22
|Astana-Premier Tech
|1580
|23
|Qhubeka-NextHash
|1540
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.