Tour de France prize money: The teams and riders ranked

Mark Cavendish has won two stages of the Tour de France and thanks to the €11,000 on offer for being first across the line each day, the Deceuninck-QuickStep rider has claimed the biggest piece of the €2,288,450 prize purse pie so far.

Cavendish has also earned €300 for each of his three days in the green points classification leader's jersey and another €500 for the intermediate sprint on stage 4, bringing his total earnings so far to €23,400.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), winner of the stage 5 individual time trial, has earned a total of €20,580 between his stage placings, the daily prize for best young rider on the stage (€500) and as leader of the best young riders' classification for all six stages (€300 each day).

Race leader Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) is third on the prize list so far, bringing in €16,730 thanks to his stage placings, five days in the maillot jaune (€500 each), two mountain primes on stage 2 and a day in the polka dot jersey (although he wore yellow).

The Tour de France offers incentives for riders to go on the attack, with €2,000 each day for the most combative and €20,000 for the overall most aggressive rider. That might explain why Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) spent so much energy in the two-man breakaway on stage 6. He also picked up €1500 for the intermediate sprint and a €200 prize for being first over the day's only mountain climb.

There are €601,650 in prizes each day for stage finishes and €1,138,800 split between the top 160 riders in the final general classification in Paris. The overall winner of the race will earn €500,000. Teams share their prizes between riders and staff.

Tour de France prize earnings after stage 6 Pos. Rider Prizes (€) 1 Mark Cavendish 23400 2 Tadej Pogacar 20580 3 Mathieu van der Poel 16730 4 Jasper Philipsen 15300 5 Julian Alaphilippe 14650 6 Tim Merlier 11730 7 Nacer Bouhanni 11100 8 Michael Matthews 7950 9 Primoz Roglic 6330 10 Ide Schelling 5800 11 Stefan Küng 5500 12 Jonas Vingegaard 3970 13 Edward Theuns 3900 14 Greg Van Avermaet 3700 15 Brent Van Moer 3500 16 Michael Schär 2500 17 Wout Van Aert 2470 18 Sonny Colbrelli 2410 19 Wilco Kelderman 2330 20 Cees Bol 2230