Tour de France prize money: The teams and riders ranked

Mark Cavendish has raked in the most cash with two stage wins

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quickstep) celebrates his second stage win in the 2021 Tour de France
Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quickstep) celebrates his second stage win in the 2021 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Mark Cavendish has won two stages of the Tour de France and thanks to the €11,000 on offer for being first across the line each day, the Deceuninck-QuickStep rider has claimed the biggest piece of the €2,288,450 prize purse pie so far.

Cavendish has also earned €300 for each of his three days in the green points classification leader's jersey and another €500 for the intermediate sprint on stage  4, bringing his total earnings so far to €23,400.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), winner of the stage 5 individual time trial, has earned a total of €20,580 between his stage placings, the daily prize for best young rider on the stage (€500) and as leader of the best young riders' classification for all six stages (€300 each day).

Race leader Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) is third on the prize list so far, bringing in €16,730 thanks to his stage placings, five days in the maillot jaune (€500 each), two mountain primes on stage 2 and a day in the polka dot jersey (although he wore yellow).

The Tour de France offers incentives for riders to go on the attack, with €2,000 each day for the most combative and €20,000 for the overall most aggressive rider. That might explain why Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) spent so much energy in the two-man breakaway on stage 6. He also picked up €1500 for the intermediate sprint and a €200 prize for being first over the day's only mountain climb.

There are €601,650 in prizes each day for stage finishes and €1,138,800 split between the top 160 riders in the final general classification in Paris. The overall winner of the race will earn €500,000. Teams share their prizes between riders and staff.

Tour de France prize earnings after stage 6
Pos.RiderPrizes (€)
1Mark Cavendish 23400
2Tadej Pogacar 20580
3Mathieu van der Poel 16730
4Jasper Philipsen 15300
5Julian Alaphilippe 14650
6Tim Merlier 11730
7Nacer Bouhanni 11100
8Michael Matthews 7950
9Primoz Roglic 6330
10Ide Schelling 5800
11Stefan Küng 5500
12Jonas Vingegaard 3970
13Edward Theuns 3900
14Greg Van Avermaet 3700
15Brent Van Moer 3500
16Michael Schär 2500
17Wout Van Aert 2470
18Sonny Colbrelli 2410
19Wilco Kelderman 2330
20Cees Bol 2230

Tour de France team prize earnings
Pos.TeamPrizes (€)
1Alpecin-Fenix 44060
2Deceuninck-QuickStep 41300
3Jumbo-Visma 24570
4UAE Team Emirates 21120
5Bahrain Victorious 12020
6Team Arkea-Samsic 11700
7Bora-Hansgrohe 10290
8Team BikeExchange 8790
9Groupama-FDJ 8540
10Trek-Segafredo 6900
11Lotto Soudal 6270
12AG2R Citroën Team 6200
13Team DSM 3610
14B&B Hotels p/b KTM 3400
15EF Education-Nippo 3150
16Ineos Grenadiers 2460
17Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2450
18Cofidis 2430
19TotalEnergies 2400
20Movistar Team 1940
21Israel Start-up Nation 1780
22Astana-Premier Tech 1580
23Qhubeka-NextHash 1540
Laura Weislo

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.