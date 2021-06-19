Oakley launches 2021 Tour de France collection

With the 2021 Tour de France just days away, Oakley has just launched four new derivatives of its most popular frames.

Among the launch comes three of the brand's best cycling sunglasses; the Sutro, Radar EV Path and Jawbreaker, accompanied by the casual-wear Frogskins. All which have been given the Tour de France treatment.

Oakley is the official eyewear partner of the Tour and this latest launch sets out to celebrate that fact, along with the brand's longstanding association with the iconic race. It's not the first time Oakley has launched a Tour de France edition range, however, while previous design iterations of Oakley's Tour de France-edition sunglasses have been centred around the leaders' jerseys, each of these new Oakley cycling sunglasses features a colour theme based on the blue, white and red of the French flag.

All four pairs are available to buy at Oakley's website immediately. They all share the same design concept, with the matte poseidon base colour being complemented by the blue, white and red touches throughout, and the official Tour de France logo in the corner of the lens, however, subtle details set each design apart.

Oakley Sutro Designed with urban riding in mind, the Sutro was quickly picked up by fashion-conscious road cyclists around the world for their bold design and large lenses. The Tour de France edition Sutro glasses utilise the Matte Poseidon base coat with red piping across the brow, further red detailing on the arms, and a red background sits behind the white Oakley logo on the temples. They come fitted with the Prizm Road Black lens, complete with Tour de France logo. Available at £160.00 from Oakley

Oakley Radar EV Path A stalwart in the Oakley range, the Radar EV Path follow a more traditional design rhetoric, but with ample coverage, and are some of the most popular in the pro peloton. The Tour de France edition design is built upon the same matte poseidon base coat, with the brow given dashed detailing in the blue, white and red. White Oakley 'O' logos live on the temples, while the ear socks are red. Available at £187.00 from Oakley

Oakley Jawbreaker Arguably the most successful model in Oakley's cycling portfolio, the Jawbreakers are highly admired for their successful combination of function and form. The Tour de France edition Jawbreakers are given the matte poseidon base coat across the entire frame, with red and white detailing on the logos on the temples, as well as on the edge of the brow. Available at £205.00 from Oakley