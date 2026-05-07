How to watch Giro d'Italia 2026 – Live streams, TV channels, Schedule

Watch the 2026 Giro d'Italia for the first men's Grand Tour of the season, with the race hitting Bulgaria for the Grande Partenza on May 8 before 18 days of racing across Italy, concluding in Rome on May 31.

Jonas Vingegaard headlines the startlist as the Dane looks to add his name to the select list of winners of all three Grand Tours.

He'll face off against the likes of home favourite Giulio Pellizzari, British racer Adam Yates, and former winners Egan Bernal and Jai Hindley across the first three-week test of the 2026 season.

Key stages to watch on the Giro d'Italia route include an early summit finish at Blockhaus, a 40km time trial, and a tough late Queen stage in the Dolomites.

The Giro d'Italia is being broadcast all over the world, with TV coverage and live streaming options in the UK, US, and Canada, so read on for all the details on how to watch the race wherever you are in the world.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia 2026 for free

The 2026 Giro d'Italia is free to watch in Australia, Italy and Switzerland.

In Australia it is free with English commentary thanks to SBS. You can also catch the race for free live on Italian national broadcaster RAI and on Swiss streaming services RSI (Italian commentary) and SRF (German commentary).

Abroad? You will need NordVPN (75% off) to unlock your free stream wherever you are in the world.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia 2026 from anywhere in the world

If you're outside your usual country when the Giro d'Italia is on, you might think you can't watch the race, but you'd be wrong. A VPN is a nifty piece of internet security software that lets you tune into your streaming services from abroad, and allows you to do so with complete confidence.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but for a VPN that's brilliant at streaming and is also TechRadar's pick for overall best VPN in the world, we'd recommend NordVPN.